Centrio fêtes Loyal Block Screening Patrons & Cinéastes with Road Show

Mar 10, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

1st Ever by Ayala Cinemas

Centrio Cinemas gifted its loyal block screening patrons and moviegoers with a first ever road show of its upcoming film offerings last February 8, 2018 at Seda Centrio’s plush Sinamay function room.

“We have been treated to similar road shows by our film distributors and I thought why not do something similar for our loyal movie goers and block screening patrons?” explained Candice Saligumba, operations associate manager of Centrio Mall Ayala Cinemas.

On hand to experience the road show, a first ever for an Ayala Cinema nationwide, were Centrio Cinemas’ loyal block screening sukis from the city’s Rotary Clubs, Masonic Temples, Eagle Clubs, alumni associations of various schools and home owners associations, among others.

“We also treated our loyal movie patrons like Atty. Sam and Manuel Tan, and Zen-Francisco Castro, who have faithfully patronized our cinemas during these past years,” Ms. Saligumba added.

What the guests were treated to was a line-up of the Centrio Mall’s Cinemas various offerings for the year from film distributors like Universal, Paramount, Walt Disney, Fox Films, Columbia, Pioneer, Captive Cinema, Crystal Sky, Lions Gate Films and ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema.

In between the presentation of the monthly offerings from the various distributors, Centrio Cinema also screened the official trailers of selected upcoming blockbusters and their scheduled dates of screening.

“I found the road show very useful for our purpose since it gives us a head start when and what to book for our block screening events,” said Sheyrl Rose Bompat, of Metro Ad Events.

Some 100 films were listed with their scheduled screening dates and right after the event some of the participants immediately booked to avail of the special rates offered by Centrio Cinema for that night only.

Centrio Mall has four Ayala Cinemas with a total capacity of 944 persons per screening. Centrio has also actively been participated in free screenings during its morning hours especially for students in partnership with local institutions.

Last March 13-17, 2017 it featured Unsurrendered 2: The Hunters ROTC Guerrillas and Valor: The Legacy of Col. Emmanuel V. De Ocampo, two films by the young Kagay-anon documentary film maker Nathan Joel “Bani” Logroño, one of the salient events of the 75th Anniversary of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s Breakout from Corregidor to Australia via Cagayan and Bukidnon.

This was a project of the Cagayan de Oro Historical and Cultural Commission in partnership with Ayala Cinemas, AV Spyron Films, Philippine Veterans Bank and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO). The screenings were offered for free to the public with special screening for high school students, members of the Armed Forces, and veterans coordinated by the PVAO.

Earlier, it also offered the cinemas for free during the first ever celebration of Cagayan de Oro’s patriotic festival “Himugso” on June 12-15, 2015 celebrating the country’s Independence Day and the city’s Charter Day. Featured where short films by award-winning Kagay-anon film makers which were screened for free and open to all.

“While Ayala Cinemas are a commercial enterprise under the Ayala Group, we also believe in giving back to the community with projects like these as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives,” Ms. Saligumba said.

Interested parties can visit the Centrio Cinemas office at the 3rd floor of Centrio Mall anytime during mall hours and look for Arnie Jane Tagapulot, Cinema Operations Associate, Centrio Mall Cinemas or contact mobile # 0936-395-6497.

-30-