Celebrating its 10th year: Cinemagis Digital Short Film Festival unveils official entries

Jan 23, 2018



by Angelo Lorenzo

The Cinemagis Digital Short Film Festival released the official list of entries for its 10th installment on its Facebook page on Thursday, January 11.

With a total of 16 competing entries, nine of which are listed under the student category and seven have been qualified to the senior category. These categories vary according to the backgrounds of their filmmakers wherein current college undergraduates compose the former, and professionals consist the latter.

The selection was made in accordance with this year’s suggested themes which take their stance on pressing issues related to peace, cultural solidarity, human rights, gender and development, harmony with the environment, and cultural understanding and awareness. A dose of life’s funny and subtle contradictions also take the scene.

But as much as the filmmakers were given the freedom to express their creativity, their films will be judged according to their qualities. This pertains to the style of their voices, the angles of their images, and the influence of their narratives that construct the value of cinematic storytelling.

Student Category

Simulacrum by Christian Alan Toring

Lantern by Ryujie Abejuella

Kita Nakita by Juan Miguel Fernandez

Isig-katawo by Carl Hudson Mabanag

Baslayan by Reyan Christian Amacna

Pa Dyak by Leo Marie Fabre

7:30 by Bezalel Ian Philip Banaag

Hiraya byJohn Roel Cabana

Tuldok Kuwit by John Rey Laure, Venxel Geno, Anna Abregan, Angel Alquizar, and Syrine Duazo

Senior Category

Ayo-ayo by Reena Dunque

5:12 by Adrian Rey Manapil, Rey Cadeliña, Edwin Delos Santos Jr., and Grace Salvador

Sikad by July Ilagan

Kabuang ug Kasakit by Angelo Dabbay

Between the Lines by Kenneth Sabijon

Good night by Tat Soriano

Redempsyon by Edmund Telmo

A decade of cinematic advocacies

Now on its 10th year, Cinemagis continues the advocacy to support aspiring and recognized filmmakers in Northern Mindanao, while encouraging both to magnify uncommon issues in their localities as well as honing their craft.

“It’s always an honor for any filmmaker to be included in the festival,” remarked July Ilagan, one of the filmmakers whose film, Sikad, is among the entries in the senior category. Ilagan’s previous film, Balut, Penoy, Asin, bagged the 1st Place in the Best Picture Award of last year’s Cinemagis.

“There are a lot of very talented filmmakers in Northern Mindanao who are becoming active in the festival,” she added. “This makes Cinemagis [more of] a celebration rather than a competition.”

Special features of Cinemagis X

Non-competing films to be screened in Xavier Ateneo’s Little Theater and at SM City CDO Cinema 1 during the festival include a record of award-winning motion pictures.

Among these are Bagane Fiola’s Baboy Halas / Wailings in the Forest (Network For Promotion of Asian and Asia Pacific Cinema’s Jury Prize Winner), Sheron Dayoc’s The Crescent Rising (recipient to the Mecenat Award in the 21st Busan International Film Festival), and Arnel Barbarona’s Tu Pug Imatoy / The Right to Kill (Sinag Maynila 2017’s Best Film).

Non-competing films in the special citation category include Glorypearl Dy’s Walay Nidanguynguy, Rhadem Camlian Morados’ Hugo, and short films featured in Davao City’s Ngilngig Festival.

* * *

Cinemagis X will take place from January 24 to 27, 2018. With screenings held in the Xavier Ateneo Little Theater and SM City CDO Cinema 1.

Nominees for major and minor awards will be announced at the Xavier Ateneo Little Theater in the afternoon of January 24, while the awarding ceremony will conclude the festival at SM City CDO Event Center on January 27.

As a promotion to local art and culture in film, the festival is organized by the Xavier Center for Culture and the Arts (XCCA) under Xavier Ateneo’s Mission and Ministry cluster. It is made possible by XCCA’s partnership with Xavier Science Foundation, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and SM City CDO.∎