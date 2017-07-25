Cebu Pacific’s Juan For Fun Backpacker Teams Take Off For an Epic Adventure

Jul 25, 2017



by Clement Dampal II (www.bestspotsph.com)

And so the epic adventure continues as Cebu Pacific Air, the Philippines’ leading carrier officially announced the Top (5) five exciting student teams to race for the One-Year Travel-All-You-Can pass to any of the domestic or international short haul destination within the airlines extensive networks for this year’s Juan For Fun Backpacker Challenge.

During the send-off event last July 17, 2017 at Ibiza Beach Club, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Metro Manila, the Top (5) five team finalists were officially unveiled namely:

TEAM PHUN (Bacolod): Bryan, Josh, and Alfred from University of St. La Salle Bacolod. They have been friends for 6 years, and band mates since high school, #JFFTeamPhun has had each other’s backs for as long as they can remember.

TEAM MALACKAI (Baguio): Kahel, Ian, John from St. Louis University, University of Cordilleras and St. Paul University. Photographers, Videographers, and Extreme Sports Athletes from the North (Baguio) has a thirst for adventure and are wild(lings) at heart.

TEAM BARBIE (Davao): Carl, Marlou, Adonis from University of Southern Philippines. It pays to be cultural dancers (Pangkatsilayan Theatre Collective) of your university troupe, just ask #JFFTeamBarbie, who have never flown in an airplane before.

TEAM JUANTON (Davao): Dominic, Chyn, Geia from Ateneo de Davao University and DLSU-Manila. Is one of the youngest teams for this year’s competition but they are not newbies in the Game of Travel.

TEAM PATSADA (Cagayan de Oro): Ron, Rene, James from University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines. You know nothing about #JFFTeamPaTsada until you know that “patsada” means “awesome” in Cagayan de Oro.

Additionally, Team Malackai was announced as a special awardee for the Pre-Manila Challenge receiving the Coaches’ Choice Award.

The 5 student teams were mentored for a two-day workshop under the Juan For Fun Academy with five (5) distinctive and passionate coaches: Wil Dasovich (Youtube Vlogger), Kyle Jennerman also known as Kulas of Becoming Filipino, Ren Sapitan (a Travel Photographer of Beautiful Destination and Social Media Strategist), Sabrina Iovino (International Travel Blogger of JustOneWayTicket.com), and Jude Bacalso (Travel Writer and returning Coach).

The destinations that were chosen by the teams through a game during the send off event are as follows:

TEAM JUANTON: Manila, Dumaguete, Cebu, Legazpi

TEAM BARBIE: Manila, Puerto Princesa, Cebu, Siargao, Caticlan

TEAM MALACKAI: Manila, Tagbilaran, Cebu, Surigao, Tandag

TEAM PHUN: Manila, Cebu, Camiguin, Iloilo, Davao

TEAM PATSADA: Manila, Busuanga, Cebu, Bacolod, Davao

The winning team will be announced as the Ultimate Backpacker Team after the 7-day epic adventure and will receive the One-year travel-all-you-can pass. Aside from this grand prize, they also get to win prizes in special fun challenges from Juan For Fun’s co-presenters Jack ‘n Jill Chippy, and Smart Communications, Inc.



Juan For Fun Backpacker Challenge 2017 is presented by Cebu Pacific Air, the Philippines’ leading carrier with the following:



Co-presenter: Jack ‘n Jill Chippy, and Smart Communications, Inc.

Sponsors: Jake Bros (The Official Travel Gear), Oppo, UBE Express, and endorsed by the Department of Tourism.

Watch as young travelers make a jump into a whirlwind adventure with Cebu Pacific Juan For Fun Backpacking Challenge 2017.



For more information, join the fun by following the Juan For Fun (www.facebook.com/cebupacificjff), Cebu Pacific Twitter (@CebuPacificAir), and the hashtag #JuanForFun2017 #CEBTravels to discover more exciting ways to fly with Cebu Pacific.



For more photos during the Send Off Event, please like and follow: www.facebook.com/ClementDampalPhotography.