Cebu Pacific waives re-booking fees

Sep 3, 2017



by PR

Cebu Pacific will waive fees on re-booking or flight changes as part of its push to improve customer experience.



Passengers who decide to change flight schedules within 24 hours from booking will no longer have to pay re-booking fees of as much as P2,800.

In the past, passengers who make changes on their bookings were required to pay P1,500 for domestic flights, P2,300 for short-haul flight and P2,800 for long-haul international flights.

For bookings that require changes in the flight sequence, penalty fees will also be waived.



For example, if a passenger booked a Manila-Cebu flight, and then needs to change this to Cebu-Manila, the cancellation fee is waived.

The same applies for Sum of Sectors (SOS) or “Through Fare” bookings, which are basically two connecting flights treated as one.

For instance, a passenger books a Virac-Manila-Cebu flight and needs to change this to Cebu-Manila-Virac, the cancellation fee is waived.

Penalty fees will also be waived for direct flights changed to SOS booking and vice versa.

While the re-booking and cancellation fees are waived, however, passengers who make such flight changes will still need to shoulder the fare difference.

The waiver on the re-booking and cancellations fees is applicable across all booking channels of Cebu Pacific, whether through a travel agent, ticket office and call center.



Ancillary services, such as seat selection, baggage allowance and pre-ordered meals, are also fully transferable to other guests and flights at no extra cost.

“Re-booking and cancellation fees have been a key concern for passengers, especially those who have been able to avail themselves of low fares. This will benefit them as it truly makes flying with Cebu Pacific more affordable,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Corporate Affairs Paterno S. Mantaring said.

The airlines has also updated all its booking systems to make exemptions from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal Fee, or the International Passenger Service Charge (IPSC) applicable on bookings made via the Cebu Pacific mobile app and web site.

The move is seen benefiting thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who book flights on Cebu Pacific to get to their job sites.

Aside from OFWs, pilgrims with authorization from the Philippine Sports Commission and guests who have been issued an exemption certificate are also exempted from paying the IPSC, provided valid documents are presented.