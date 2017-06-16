Cebu Pacific upgrades MNL-CGY Route with eight add’l flights

Jun 16, 2017



by PR

The Philippines’ leading carrier, Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB), boosts its domestic network by increasing the capacity of its flights from Manila to key destinations in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao where strong demand is continually seen.

Starting July 4, 2017, eight additional weekly flights will be available between Manila and Cagayan de Oro, bringing the current 55 trips per week to 63. That will translate to over 2,800 more seats for flights to and from Manila and Northern Mindanao.

“The capacity expansion will mean more flights and more travel options for everyJuan. We are optimistic that this will make air travel more affordable and more accessible to a greater number of travellers,” said Atty JR Mantaring, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Corporate Affairs.

“We are happy CEB has increased the number of its flights in response to the demand,”said Dorothy Jean B. Pabayo, chairperson of the Cagayan de Oro City Tourism Council. “I was recently on a flight from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro and the plane was also full, so its business as usual in Cagayan de Oro.”

Engr. Jose G. Budiongan, airport/area manager for CAAP Area X, said Laguindingan airport is now gearing for the increased passenger traffic by opening another gate in addition to the existing two. An additional passenger lounge capable of seating 100 additional departing passengers is also in the works.

Besides Cagayan de Oro, CEB will also field ten more flights in addition to the existing 10 weekly between Manila and Iloilo; while the Manila-Bacolod route would have six more flights, bringing the total to 54 a week. The additional flights to and from Iloilo and Bacolod would bring CEB capacity over 5,700 seats.

Last week, CEB announced it would shift to the 436-seater Airbus A330 for its Cebu, Davao and Hong Kong routes, also byJuly 4, 2017, resulting in 59% more capacity for each flight. The airline currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, operating over 100 routes spanning across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA.

Besides the additional flight on key routes, CEB is also upgrading its flights from Manila to Cauayan, Legazpi and Virac, and vice versa, with the 180-seater Airbus A320 from its original 78-seater ATR 72-600, translating to over 130% more capacity or about 102 additional seats,. CEB is the only carrier with a regular, commercial air service in Cauayan, Isabela and Virac, Catanduanes.

The freed-up ATR aircraft from these three routes will then be used to service five new inter-island routes Cebgo recently announced, namely: Cebu-Masbate; Cagayan de Oro-Zamboanga; Davao-Dumaguete; Davao-Tacloban; and Cotabato-Zamboanga. The five new routes are set to commence operations late next month.

“Utilizing larger aircraft will not only help meet demand for passenger air travel and logistics to move cargo across the country, but also allow more travelers to avail our year-round lowest fares,” Mr. Mantaring added.

-30-