Cebu Pacific ties up with Visa for exclusive international flash sale

Oct 5, 2018



by Selrahco PR

Offers one-way fares to international destina tions for as low as P1,099

October 04, 2018 – The Philippines’ leading airline, Cebu Pacific, allows passengers to “SEA more with Visa” as it offers special seat sale fares to some of the most popular international destinat ions within its extensive flight network.

This sale marks the sixth year of partnership between Cebu Pacific and Visa.

The Cebu Pacific seat sale is exclusive for Visa cardholders. It begins today and will be available until October 06, 2018 (or until seats last). Travel period will be from January 1 to March 31, 2019.

“We thank Visa for continuously working with us to fulfill our vision of enabling more Filipinos to maximize their travel opportunities, not only within the Philippines but to international destinations as well. We urge everyJuan to make use of this ongoing seat sale and book flights early, so that they may save up on airfare, and have more budget to splurge on other activities,” says Atty. JR Mantaring, CEB Vice President for Corporate Affairs.

Kick-start 2019 with getaways from Manila to Kota Kinabalu for as low as P294 base fare, or a quick escape to Brunei (Bandar Seri Begawan) for as low as P1, 099 base fare, or to Taipei for only P1, 199 base fare. Flights to Kuala Lumpur are also up for grabs for as low as P1, 494 base fare, along with flights to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam available at only P1, 499 base fare.

Those who want to see Bangkok and beyond can fly via Manila for only P1, 899 base fare. Flights to Hong Kong from the Queen City of the South (Cebu) are also available for the same low fare. Adventure-seekers can also fly to Bali, Indonesia for as low as P1, 999 base fare.

Passengers can also fly from Manila to Hanoi at P2, 099 base fare; Cambodia at P2, 299 base fare; Jakarta at 2, 499 base fare.

Quoted base fare rates are inclusive of a seven (7) kilogram-hand carry baggage allowance, but exclusive of Web Administration Fee, the PHP550.00 International Terminal Fee and Fuel Surcharge. Passengers may also add-on additional baggage allowance, meals, travel insurance and other ancillary products and services.

To avail of this exclusive seat sale, Visa cardholders only need to input the promotional code “VISA” upon booking through www.cebupacificair.com . Terms and conditions apply.