Cebu Pacific provides support for Marawi relief efforts

Jan 4, 2018



by CEB PR

Leading Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) supports the #OGOP Marawi program of the Philippine Army, enabling the delivery of PureIt water purifying devices. The water purifiers, donated by Unilever, are to be used in relief operations for displaced residents of Marawi City. Ogop, the local word in Marawi for “help,” aims to help internally displaced residents and give morale support to soldiers deployed in Marawi.

Photo shows a soldier arranging the boxes that were carried via Cebu Pacific Flight 5J379 from Manila to Cagayan de Oro. Since the conflict in Marawi broke out in May 2017, Cebu Pacific has been providing airlift support for cargo of relief goods for affected Marawi residents, notably for the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Philippine Business for Social Progress. (photos supplied)