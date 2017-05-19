Cebu Pacific starts flying from Clark to Busuanga and Boracay

by PR

The Philippines’ leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cebgo, started flying directly from its Clark hub to two of the world’s best islands, Boracay and Palawan. Cebgo began flying daily to and from Caticlan, Boracay; and thrice weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) to and from Busuanga in Palawan on May 15, 2017.

The maiden flights were inaugurated by (L to R) Angeles City Councilor Joseph Ponce; Angeles City Vice Mayor Bryan Nepomuceno; Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Daniel Mendoza; Clark International Airport Corporation President Alexander Cauguiran; CEB Vice President for Corporate Affairs JR Mantaring; and Pampanga provincial board members Fritzie Dizon, and Benjamin Jocson.

For as low as PHP 2,030, guests may fly from Clark to Caticlan, while flights from Clark to Busuanga are as low as PHP 2,306.

For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com or call the reservation hotlines (+632)7020-888 or (+6332)230-8888. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.

Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.