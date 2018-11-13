Cebu Pacific opens new routes from Clark hub

Nov 13, 2018



by Selrahco PR

09 November 2018 – Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the leading carrier in the Philippines, begins commercial operation of its daily flight between its Clark and Davao hubs. The new routes are part of plans to expand the CEB route network from the Clark International Airport.





Flight 5J 985 is scheduled to depart from Clark to Davao daily at 145pm, with estimated arrival at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao at 340pm. The return flight, 5J 986, is scheduled to depart Davao at 410pm, with Estimate Time of Arrival at the Clark International Airport at 605pm.

Meanwhile, the direct Cebu Pacific service between Clark and Tagbilaran, Bohol will begin operating on December 15. Flight 5J 613, bound for Tagbilaran, is scheduled to depart Clark at 955am daily and arrive at 1120am. The return flight, 5J 614, is set to depart Tagbilaran at 1150am, and arrive Clark at 115pm.

Cebu Pacific will continue to expand its footprint at the Clark International Airport. By end-2018, CEB would have boosted frequency by 75% year-on-year, bringing the total number of flights in and out of Clark to 3,711 by end-2018, representing 620,540 seats.

Cebu Pacific utilizes its fleet of Airbus aircraft for flights in and out of its Clark hub. The CEB fleet is comprised of 36 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321CEO (Current Engine Option), and eight Airbus A330.

Cebu Pacific started commercial flights out of the Clark airport in 2006, and it has served as its North and Central Luzon hub for the past ten years.

“Since our maiden Clark-Cebu route in 2006, we have never stopped operating in Clark and we have never left Clark. We have consistently maintained our presence in Clark, taking a measured pace of expansion. Through the years, Clark has proven its viability as a gateway to North and Central Luzon. We remain committed to being a partner in the development of the Clark Economic Zone though ramping-up our air connectivity,” said Jomar Rodriguez, Vice President for Safety and Quality at Cebu Pacific.





Aside from Davao, Cebu Pacific flies twice daily between Clark and Cebu, as well as between Clark and Hong Kong; and daily to and from Singapore and Macau.

Cebu Pacific has maintained leadership in the domestic market with 37 destinations, 76 routes and over 2,130 weekly flights. CEB also flies to 26 international destinations, with over 32 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA. Aside from its Clark and Davao hubs, Cebu Pacific operates flights out of five other strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Kalibo, Iloilo, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan).