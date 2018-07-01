Cebu Pacific moves international flights to new Cebu terminal effective July 1

Jul 1, 2018



by CEB PR

CEBU, PHILIPPINES – Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB) will begin operating its international flights to and from Cebu from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 (T2).



Domestic flights to and from Cebu will be retained at the MCIA Terminal 1 (T1).

MCIA T2 will commence commercial operations at 2:00am on July 1, 2018 (Sunday). CEB will join 21 other carriers with international flights to and from Cebu in the resort-themed passenger terminal.

In light of the transition of operations, the last inbound flight that will utilize MCIA T1 will be Cebu Pacific flight 5J 129 (Incheon-Cebu), with ETA at 1:40am on July 1, 2018. All other flights will utilize MCIA T2, with the following schedule:

DEPATURES Route ARRIVALS Route 5J 5032 ETD: 5:30am Cebu-Narita 5J 548 ETA: 4:15am Singapore-Cebu 5J 240 ETD: 6:10am Cebu-Hong Kong 5J 241 ETA: 12:45pm Hong Kong-Cebu 5J 128 ETD: 3:35pm Cebu-Incheon 5J 5063 ETA: 4:05pm Narita-Cebu 5J 547 ETD: 7:55pm Cebu-Singapore

Shuttle buses will be provided to transport passengers between MCIA T1 and T2 every ten minutes.

The new MICA T2 will boost the passenger capacity of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to at least 12.5 million passengers per annum.

Cebu Pacific is the largest carrier operating at MCIA with 385 flights weekly. Cebu is one of six CEB hubs in the Philippines and the largest after its Manila hub.

From Cebu, Cebu Pacific mounts direct flights to Manila, Clark, Davao, Puerto Princesa, General Santos, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Ozamiz, Tacloban, Surigao, Butuan, Camiguin, Siargao, Legaspi, Dumaguete, Tandag, Calbayog, Pagadian, Zamboanga, Dipolog, Incheon, Hong Kong, Narita and Singapore.

