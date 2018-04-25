Cebu Pacific aims to fly 22 Million passengers in 2018

by Selrahco PR

The Philippines’ leading carrier, Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB) aims to fly 22 Million passengers in 2018, aligned with the increase in domestic and international inbound tourists. The target is 12% over the actual number of passengers flown in 2017.

For the full year of 2017, Cebu Pacific flew 19.7 Million passengers, up 3% year-on-year. Growth in domestic travel was relatively flat year-on-year. However, the number of international passengers expanded almost 8% in 2017, with strong performance in key markets like Sydney, Dubai, Hong Kong, Narita, Taipei and Incheon.

“Despite the challenges posed by higher prices of petroleum products, the weakening of the Peso versus the US Dollar, security concerns and travel advisories, we have remained relatively resilient. To reach our goal of flying 22 Million passengers this year, we remain committed to offering a compelling route network where we can meet rising demand and sustain our year-round low fare proposition,” said Atty. JR Mantaring, Vice President for Corporate Affairs of Cebu Pacific.

“We are also committed to transforming the customer experience and enhancing safety through continuous investments in technology and facilities as well as process improvements.”

CEB posted a net income of PHP7.9 Billion in 2017, with passenger revenues up 7% and ancillary revenues—including baggage allowance, seat selection and pre-ordered meals—up 15% year-on-year. While fuel costs were over 20% higher in 2017, the average fare was up just 4% in 2017.

Cebu Pacific is expecting delivery of another three brand-new Airbus A321CEOs (Current Engine Option) in the coming days, adding to its current fleet of 62 aircraft. The carrier invested US$4.9 Billion for a total of seven (7) Airbus A321CEO and 32 Airbus A321NEO (New Engine Option), with deliveries starting this year until 2022.

