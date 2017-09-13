Cebu Pacific 1st PH carrier to fly out of new Changi Airport Terminal 4

Sep 13, 2017



by PR

First flight from Manila scheduled to land in Singapore’s brand-new passenger terminal on 2 November

The Philippines’ leading carrier Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) announced details of its first flights from Manila to Singapore’s new Terminal 4 (T4) at Changi Airport, as well as its last flights to its current base in Terminal 2. Come November, Cebu Pacific will be the first airline from the Philippines to operate to and from T4.

Flights on Nov. 02, 2017 Flight Schedule Last flights at T2 5J803 Manila – Singapore 5J804 Singapore-Manila 2320H – 0300H (+1) 0400H – 0750H First flights at T4 5J813 Manila – Singapore 5J814 Singapore-Manila 0530H – 0915H 1035H – 1430H

The opening of T4 in late-October is highly-anticipated and will add a capacity of 16 million passengers per annum to Changi Airport, bringing the airport’s total annual handling capacity to 82 million passenger movements. More than 200,000 Singaporeans had registered to tour the new terminal over two weeks in August, which showcased T4’s innovations in enhancing operational efficiencies and productivity, in addition to the terminal’s many unique features and booth displays by the eight airlines moving into T4, including Cebu Pacific.

“We are proud to be the first airline from the Philippines to operate from this world-class passenger terminal, enabling everyone traveling with CEB through Singapore to experience a new level of comfort and efficiency. We will bring with us a treasure trove of memories from our previous home in T2, and look forward to re-connecting with old friends – and making new ones,” said Atty JR Mantaring, Vice President for Corporate Affairs of Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific flies three times daily between Manila and Singapore; 12 times weekly to and from Cebu and Clark, Pampanga; twice a week from Davao and Iloilo.