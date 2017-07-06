Cebu Classic Orchestra Live at Rodelsa Hall

by PR

Another musical milestone unravels as Rodolfo N. Pelaez Foundation, Inc. and the Liceo Conservatory of Music in partnership with Liceo de Cagayan University Office of Cultural Affairs proudly present the Cebu Youth Orchestra (CYO), on October 7, 8 o’ clock in the evening at Rodelsa Hall, Liceo U Main Campus, Cagayan de Oro City. CYO is one of the youngest and finest music ensembles to grace the concert halls of the country to date. The music event is a fundraiser of the Foundation for the performing arts scholars under the Liceo Conservatory as well as the performing arts groups of Liceo U. Moreover, this is also a way for the young orchestra to bring their music closer to the people.

Conducting the CYO for this concert is Prof. Horst Hans Backer, who has had stints in Europe before becoming the Associate Dean of the Liceo Conservatory. Together, they will be performing well-loved classics and movie themes such as Sleeping Beauty, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Grieg Piano Concerto.

The CYO is a Cebu-based youth orchestra founded by Reynaldo Abellana. They are composed of young musicians, ages 8-20, from different social and cultural background. Some of the members of the orchestra have received invitations to perform in Asia and Europe to become guest members of international orchestras.

Tickets to the concert are pegged at P500 and P1000 and may be purchased at the Liceo Office of Cultural Affairs, 2nd Floor of Rodelsa Hall, Liceo de Cagayan University Main Campus, Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City. Ticket reservations may be arranged by calling (088) 8584093 up to 95 local 117 or call/text 09551674996.

Join us in this wonderful musical experience!