CEB pushes forward with fleet modernization

May 11, 2018



by CEB PR

Receives second, third, and fourth of seven A321ceo orders

May 9, 2018 – The Philippines’ leading carrier, Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB), beefs up its fleet with the arrival of three additional brand new Airbus A321CEO (Current Engine Option) aircraft.

With these deliveries, the CEB fleet is now comprised of 65 aircraft, specifically four Airbus A321CEO, 36 Airbus A320, eight Airbus A330, eight ATR 72-500 and nine ATR 72-600.

Cebu Pacific invested US$ 4.9 billion for its new A321 fleet, with deliveries of additional three A321CEOs and 32 A321NEOs (New Engine Option) spread from this year until 2022.

These new aircraft support Cebu Pacific’s expansion plans across the region, further boosting a network that now spans over 100 routes on 37 domestic and 26 international destinations.

The new A321CEOs can accommodate 50 more passengers, with a total seating capacity of 230 seats. Coupled with investments in avionics, this will enable CEB to operate more efficiently, and offer even lower fares to its customers.

Cebu Pacific operates one of the youngest and most modern aircraft fleets in the world, with an average age of 4.86 years.



