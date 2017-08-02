CEB deploys more regional flights, bigger aircraft on key routes

Aug 2, 2017



by Mike Baños

(Davao City 27 July 2017) The country’s biggest airline has expended its coverage of the archipelago with the recent launch of more regional flights to link key destinations and the upgrading on key routes with the deployment and of bigger and newer aircraft to serve growing passenger traffic.

“Cebu Pacific remains bullish over prospects in Mindanao. We remain optimistic that new routes would benefit not only Davaoeños, but Mindanaoans in general, in terms of strengthening family and cultural ties, fostering domestic tourism and education exchange, and helping harness trade and business opportunities,” said Charo Logarta Lagamon, Director for Corporate Communications of Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) during the grand launch held July 27 at Marco Polo Hotel. “Our new intra-island routes provide Mindanaoans convenient air connections; and support the government’s push for more infrastructure investments in Mindanao,”

CEB’s wholly-owned subsidiary Cebgo started flying July 27, 2017 three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) between Davao and Dumaguete; and four times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Saturday) between Davao and Tacloban.

CEB offers its lowest all-in one way year-round fare from Davao to Dumaguete at Php2,590 and Davao to Tacloban at Php 2,142.

Present during the launch were Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, and Davao City Councilors, led by Acting Mayor Danilo Dayanghirang. The Dumaguete local government contingent took the maiden flight from Dumaguete to Davao.

“My hats off to Cebu Pacific for being the pioneer in Dumaguete; for coming in during the time when no other airline would fly to what was considered then a missionary route,” said Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo. “The new Davao-Dumaguete route will usher in more flights and improve connectivity. It will increase economic development, extending beyond Negros Oriental to nearby Siquijor; and link Davaoeños and Dumagueteños closer. The Dumaguete City Council will work with our Davao counterpart to forge a partnership between our cities for tourism development.”

“These direct routes are an answer to the growing need for greater inter-island connectivity around the country, and are reflective of the competitiveness and reliability of Cebu Pacific,” noted Councilor Dayanghirang “The Philippines is becoming smaller because of Cebu Pacific. We look forward to more flights between cities around the country as we move towards a stronger Philippines.”

CEB is the leading air cargo carrier in the region, transporting high-value exports such as live prawns and tuna; agricultural products like mangoes, pomelos and mangosteen; as well as other food items from Davao. In 2016 alone, CEB carried over 19,000 tons of cargo from Davao. Its cargo facility in Davao is equipped with a one-tonner forklift, making the movement of heavy-cargo easier.

“Additional routes also expand the CEB cargo service capability. This will mean faster and more efficient means for traders, exporters and entrepreneurs to move their products and raw materials; or for our overseas Filipinos to be able to send their packages back home easier. We are optimistic that the overall improvement in the CEB cargo logistics network in Mindanao will boost the local economy,” Lagamon stressed.

From the Davao hub, Cebu Pacific has the most extensive domestic route network with over 140 flights weekly from Davao to Cebu, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Dumaguete, Tacloban and Manila, plus a direct flight to Singapore twice a week.

As of July 2017, CEB has 894 flights per week to and from Mindanao and has ferried over 6.2 million passengers carried since 2013, garnering a 65% capacity share of Mindanao market. From its Mindanao hub in Davao alone, CEB has carried 2,093 guests with a passenger load factor of 82% with 148 weekly flights from 2013 to 2016.

Last July, CEB increased the frequency and capacity of its flights between Manila and Davao, upgrading the 180-seater Airbus A320 to its 436-seater A330. CEB also added two daily flights to and from Manila, bringing frequency to four times daily, or 28 weekly flights.

Earlier, CEB flights from Manila to Cauayan, Legazpi and Virac, and vice versa, were upgraded starting July 4, 2017 to the 180-seater Airbus A320, translating to over 130% more capacity or about 102 additional seats, from the 78-seater ATR 72-600 formerly serving the three routes. CEB is the only carrier with a regular, commercial air service to Cauayan, Isabela and Virac, Catanduanes.

The ATR aircraft from these three routes are now deployed in five new inter-island routes by Cebgo: Cebu-Masbate; Cagayan de Oro-Zamboanga; Davao-Dumaguete; Davao-Tacloban; and Cotabato-Zamboanga which started operations last July 27, 2017.

On top of the aircraft upgrade from ATR to Airbus jet service, CEB also hiked the frequency of some flights between Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao starting July 4, 2017.

From 55 flights weekly, 10 more flights are now serving Manila -Iloilo; and six monre on the Manila-Bacolod route s, bringing the total to 54 a week. The additional flights to and from Iloilo and Bacolod would bring CEB’s capacity to over 5,700 seats.

In Mindanao, eight additional weekly flights are now operating between Manila and Cagayan de Oro, bringing the current 55 trips per week to 63. That will translate to over 2,800 more seats for flights to and from Manila and Northern Mindanao.



Cebu Air Inc. is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline. Cebu Pacific and Cebgo fly to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, with 109 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA. The CEB network operates flights out of six strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Clark, Davao, Kalibo, Cebu, Iloilo and Manila.

CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with a total of 61 aircraft with an average age of 4.99 years. The CEB fleet is comprised of four Airbus A319, 36 Airbus A320 and eight Airbus A330; while the Cebgo fleet is composed of eight ATR 72-500, and five ATR 72-600 aircraft.

As the leading Philippine Carrier, it has carried over 140 million passengers since inception and currently holds 55% of the domestic passenger market. Passenger Traffic (CEB and Cebgo) for Jan-March 2017 totalled 4.8 million and its revenues for the period reached P16.8B-, a 4,7% increase year on year driven by growth in ancillary and cargo revenues.

