CDO Main Gym Kid Jins bring home 44 medals from South Korea

Jul 23, 2018



by Mike Baños

A team from the Taekwondo CDO Main Gym recently came home after a successful campaign in the 7th SeongNam Open International Children Taekwondo Championship held July 13-15, 2018 at Seongnam City in South Korea.

The delegation was composed of 14 jins from six schools: Xavier Ateneo (Grade & High Schools) 5; three from Kong Hua School, and two each from Gusa Regional Science High School, Corpus Christi School, and Cagayan de Oro College (PHINMA).

Coming from Xavier Ateneo were Katrina Faith P. Chua, Zandro Pete P. Chua, Christian Dynniel M. Llanos, Jeffrey F. Jadap II and Ian Roie Benedict P. Fajardo (Xavier University).

The other team members were Riareese Zoe A. Orcales, Lorenzo Josh A. Orcales, and Anna Mikaela Curilan (Kong Hua School); Andrew Rynier C. Cinco, and Alexandra Simone G. De Mesa (Corpus Christi School); Katrina Marie S. Regis, and Elrique Vinzo A. Orcales (Gusa Regional Science High School); Mary Danielle D. Benedicto, and Marlou B. Pabericio (Cagayan de Oro College-PHINMA).

They were accompanied by assistant coach Jason B. Pabericio and head coach and instructor Engr. Vincent Cecil M. Orcales.

During the first day of competitions (July 13) featuring international teams (except South Korea), the CDO Main Gym team won 25 medals: 11 Golds (5 in Individual Poomsae, 4 in Sparring (Kyurogi) and one each in Team Poomsae and Pair Poomsae; 5 Silvers (2 each in Sparring/Kyurogi and Team Poomsae; 9 Bronzes (5 in Individual Poomsae and 4 in Sparring/Kyurogi). Four other jins made it to the quarterfinals (3 in Individual Poomsae and 1 in Sparring/Kyurogi).

On the 2nd day of the competitions (July 14) now including Korean jins, the CDO Main Gym team garnered 12 medals: 3 Golds (2 in Individual Poomsae and 1 in Team Poomsae); 4 Silvers (2 in Team Poomsae, and 1 each in Individual Poomsae and Pair Poomsae); 5 Bronzes (all in Individual Poomsae) with another 5 jins making it to the quarterfinals.

Not the least, the team won 7 medals on the last day of the competitions featuring sparring with Koreans: 2 Golds (one each in Kyurogi and Team Sparring); 5 silvers (4 in Kyurogi and 1 in Team Sparring) with another 5 jins making it to the quarterfinals.

The youngest and smallest member of the delegation came home with the most number of medals.

Andrew Rynier C. Cinco, an 8-yr old Grade 4 student from Corpus Christi School, took up the Korean martial art only last April 28, 2017 but has already attained the rank of a junior black belt.

On the first day of competition (July 13) featuring international jins from outside Korea, Andrew won two gold medals for Individual Poomsae (Children Category 1&2 Male) and Sparring (Kyurogi) in the Children Category 2 (Male) and another gold with team mates Riaresse Zoe A. Orcales and Christian Dynniel M. Llanos for Team Poomsae (Children Category 3).

The following day in competition with Koreans, Andrew garnered gold in Individual Poomsae (Children Category 2/Male) and a silver medal again with team mates Riaresse Zoe A. Orcales and Christian Dynniel M. Llanos in Team Poomsae (Children Category 3).

Not the least, he won another gold in Sparring (Kyurogi) with Koreans in the Children Category 2/Male) on the last day of competitions to bring his total medal haul to six medals (four individual and one team gold)) and one silver medal (team).

-30-

Following are the complete results of the team’s campaign courtesy of the Taekwondo CDO Main Gym FB Page:

July 13 Poomsae (Open/Non-Korean)

– [ ] INDIVIDUAL POOMSAE

Katrina Faith P Chua (Gold) cat Junior 1 (Female)

Andrew Rynier C Cinco (Gold) cat Children 2&3 (Male)

Riaresse Zoe A Orcales (Gold) cat Children 3 (Female)

Marlou B Pabericio (Gold) cat Junior 2 (Male)

Ian Roie B Fajardo (Gold) Cat Junior 1 (Male)

Anna Mikaela Curilan (Bronze) cat Junior 1 (Female)

Elrique Vinzo A Orcales (Bronze) cat Junior 2 (Male)

Christian Dynniel M Llanos (Silver) cat children 3 (Male)

Zandro Pete P Chua (Bronze) cat Junior 1 (Male)

Mary Danielle D Benedicto (Bronze) cat Junior 1 (Female)

Jeffrey F Jadap II (Bronze) cat Junior 1 (Female)

Katrina Marie S Regis (Quarter Finals) cat Junior 1 (Female)

Lorenzo Josh A Orcales (quarterfinals)cat Junior 1 (Male)

Alexandra Simone G De Mesa (quarter finals) cat Junior 1 (Male)

– [ ] TEAM POOMSAE

Alexandra Simone G De Mesa, Katrina Marie S Regis, Katrina Faith P Chua (Gold) / Category Junior 1 (Female)

Christian Dynniel M Llanos, Zandro Pete P Chua, Jeffrey F Jadap II (Silver) / Category Junior 1 (Male)

Riaresse Zoe A Orcales, Andrew Rynier C Cinco, & Christian Dynniel M Llanos (Gold) Category Children 1

– [ ] PAIR POOMSAE

Elrique Vinzo A Orcales & Lorenzo Josh A Orcales (Gold) / Category Junior 1 (Male)

– [ ] SPARRING (Kyurogi)

Riaresse Zoe A Orcales (Gold) / Category Children 3 (Female)

Lorenzo Josh A Orcales (Gold) / Category Fin (Male)

Elrique Vinzo A Orcales (Gold) / Category Bantam (Male)

Andrew Rynier C Cinco (Gold) / Category Children 2&3 (Male)

Zandro Pete P Chua (Bronze) / Category Fly (Male)

Anna Mikaela Curilan (Silver) / Category Welter (Female)

Christian Dynniel M Llanos (Silver) / Children 3 (Male)

Katrina Faith P Chua (Bronze) / Category Fly (Female)

Alexandra Simone G De Mes (Bronze) / Feather (Female)

Katrina Marie S Regis (Bronze) / Fin (Female)

Jeffrey F Jadap II (Quarter Finals) / Category Fly (Male)

July 14 Poomsae (With Koreans)

– [ ] INDIVIDUAL POOMSAE

Andrew Rynier C Cinco(GOLD) / cat Children 2&3 (Male)

Elrique Vinzo A Orcales (GOLD) cat Junior 2 (Male)

Riaresse Zoe A Orcales (Silver) cat Children 3 (Female)

Zandro Pete P Chua (Bronze) cat Junior 1 (Male)

Anna Mikaela Curilan (Bronze) cat Junior 1 (Female)

Lorenzo Josh A Orcales (Bronze)cat Junior 1 (Male)

Christian Dynniel M Llanos (Bronze) cat children 3 (Male)

Mary Danielle D Benedicto (Bronze) cat Junior 1 (Female)

Marlou B Pabericio (Quarter Finals) cat Junior 2 (Male)

Alexandra Simone G De Mesa (quarter finals) cat Junior 1 (Male)

Ian Roie Fajardo (Quarter Finals) Cat Junior 1 (Male)

Katrina Faith P Chua (Quarter Finals) / Category Fly (Female)

Katrina Marie S Regis (Quarter Finals) / Fin (Female)

– [ ] TEAM POOMSAE

Christian Dynniel M Llanos, Zandro Pete P Chua, Jeffrey F Jadap II (Gold) / Category Junior 1 (Male)

Riaresse Zoe A Orcales, Andrew Rynier C Cinco, Christian Dynniel M Llanos (Silver) Category Children 2&3

Alexandra Simone G De Mesa, Katrina Marie S Regis, Katrina Faith P Chua (Silver) / Category Junior 1 (Female)

– [ ] PAIR POOMSAE

Elrique Vinzo A Orcale & Lorenzo Josh A Orcales (Silver) / Category Junior 1 (Male)

July 15 (Sparring with Koreans)

– [ ] SPARRING (KYUROGI)

Andrew Rynier C Cinco (GOLD) / cat Children 2&3 (Male)

Alexandra Simone G De Mes (Silver) / Feather (Female)

Lorenzo Josh A Orcales (Silver) / Category Fin (Male)

Katrina Marie S Regis (Silver) / Fin (Female)

Riaresse Zoe A Orcales (Silver) cat Children 3 (Female)

Zandro Pete P Chua (Quarter Finals) cat Junior 1 (Male)

Jeffrey F Jadap II (Quarter Finals) / Category Fly (Male)

Katrina Faith P Chua (Quarter Finals) / Category Fly (Female)

Anna Mikaela Curilan (Quarter Finals) / Category Welter (Female)

Elrique Vinzo A Orcales (Quarter Finals) / Category Bantam (Male)

– [ ] TEAM SPARRING

Alexandra Simone G De Mesa, Katrina Marie S Regis, Katrina Faith P Chua (GOLD) / Category Junior 1 (Female)

Elrique Vinzo A Orcale, Jeffrey F Jadap II & Lorenzo Josh A Orcales (BRONZE) / Category Junior 1 (Male)