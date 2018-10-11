CDO hosts November 10 DevCon Summit

Oct 11, 2018



by PR

Biggest Developer Conference in PH

Cagayan de Oro is hosting the biggest developer conference in the Philippines on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Capitol University.

Expected to attend are over 600 software developers and information technology professionals and hobbyists from Cagayan de Oro and adjacent areas, the second edition of DevCon Summit features a myriad of events in a day including talks from both local and international personalities, fun and exciting games.

Themed “Transformation in Action”, this satellite conference aims to follow the success of its maiden edition last year in promoting the growth and competence of Kagay-anon developers.

The conference will tackle topics ranging from emerging technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning, to the classic and timeless discussions on trends and best practices on product development. All of this brought by local and international personalities whose technologies, practices, and advocacies made an extensive impact in the IT and related communications industries.

#DevConSummitCDO is organized by DEVCON CDO, a Cagayan de Oro Chapter of Developers Connect (DevCon) Philippines, a volunteer organization that promotes the growth and competence of Filipino developers.

This summit is made possible with the support of the sponsors and partners who are actively helping the IT community in Cagayan de Oro City: Co-presenter CDO ICT Business Council, Bronze Sponsors AWS, Streetby and Coffeemate, and Contributing Partners Digital Ocean, Stackoverflow, Josbtreet, Nescafe, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Canva and Innovuze Solutions.

The world is changing at an exponential rate; the frontrunners led by those who believe in the potential of innovation. Be part of this movement and venture into the transforming world of IT in this year’s DevCon Summit: Cagayan de Oro Edition. For more details, you may visit http://cdosummit.devcon.ph.

For partnerships and sponsorships, email cdo@devcon.ph.

Event Website: http://cdosummit.devcon.ph

Poster URL: http://bit.ly/DevConSummit2018CDOPoster

DevCon CDO Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DevConCDO

DevCon Summit CDO FB Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2054508587933733/

Official Hashtag: #DevConSummitCDO