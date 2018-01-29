Call for Applications to 18th IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop

Jan 29, 2018



by USLS

The 18th IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop is now open for applications. This year, it will be held on April 15 – 21, 2018 at the Balay Kalinungan, University of St. La Salle, Bacolod City.

IYAS is supported by the University of St. La Salle (USLS), DLSU Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center (BNSCWC), the National Commission on Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC).



The workshop director is Marjorie Evasco. The panel is composed of Ronald Baytan, Grace Monte de Ramos, John Iremil Teodoro, Susan Lara, and Em Mendez. RayBoy Pandan, Iyas Project Coordinator will also serve in the panel.

The workshop fellowship screening committee accepts creative work in Hiligaynon, Cebuano, Filipino and English. Fellowships are awarded by genre and by language.



Creative writing entries that explore human relations with the environment will be given preference for these fellowships. Fifteen(15) applicants will be chosen for the fellowships, which will include transportation subsidy and board and lodging.

Application requirements:

1.) Original, unpublished work in only one chosen literary genre and language: 6 poems, 2 short stories, or 2 one-act plays;

2.) Works must be in three (3) computer-encoded hard copies, font size 12 pts., double-spaced; and

3.) A short resume, with a page containing applicant’s ID photo, and complete contact information (residence address, email address, contact number).

Please submit by March 10, 2018 all requirements to:

Dr. Marjorie Evasco

IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop Director

Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center

Room 208 Miguel Hall

De La Salle University, 2401 Taft Avenue, 0922 Malate, Manila

For inquiries, please call DLSU BNSCWC (632) 5244611local 233; email bnscwc@dlsu.edu.ph or iyas17workshop@gmail.com.