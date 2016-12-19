Cagayan de Oro UCCP Centennial Marker: A New Landmark in Thanksgiving for 100 Years of God’s Faithfulness

Dec 19, 2016



by Mike Baños

There’s a new landmark in Cagayan de Oro and it’s a dedication of thanksgiving to God for his 100 years of faithfulness to the Cagayan de Oro City Church of the United Church of the Philippines (UCCP).

The marker was formally unveiled last Sunday, 18 December 2016, during the church’s Centennial Celebration of its first formal Sunday Worship held at Cine Biyay on 17 December 1916.

From the 18 young volunteers who were baptized in Macabalan on September 1916 to the 64 charter members who joined the then pioneering Cagayan Evangelical Church on 20 January 1917, the church today has grown to a vibrant and diverse community with over 5,600 regular members served by 13 ministers. In addition, it has another 1,100 members in nine outreach churches and Bible Study (BS) centers all over the city.

Located at the entrance approach to the church, the 20 foot tall monument recalls the original design of the church with two praying hands, a cross, the soaring peace bird and two hands holding a bible with a scripture verse inspired by Matthew 16:18, “And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades, will not overcome it.”(NIV)

“This Centennial Marker will tell our children that we are a Praying, singing and Bible Reading Church,” explained Rev. Ricardo Yañez, CDO UCCP senior minister.

“The Centennial Commission (at the instance of Vice Chairman Jose Gatus as a fitting memento to the centennial of our church) decided to construct a marker to commemorate the occasion, so I came up with a design depicting symbols of our church and the people who built it,” said the church’s resident artist Tenny Torres.

The project got moving only last 28 June 2016 when the Board of Trustees requested Torres to submit a design and costing for the approval of the Centennial Commission.

Torres submitted a design to the commission last 09 Sept 2016 who made some minor changes in it, and was subsequently approved by the Board of Trustees for construction on 27 Sept 2016 and the project was completed by November in time for the Centennial Sunday Celebration.

The white granite pillars of the monument recalls the praying hands design of the city church which was designed by Architect Maceren and dedicated in 1977.

“Mainly it is a pair of praying hands patterned after the frontage of our church, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit represented by the dove,” said Rev. Prudencio T. Plaza, Jr., Centennial Commission Chairman.

“The soaring peace dove recalls this is an evangelist church guided by the Holy Spirit, the veins in the hands symbolize the sacrifice and love of the members who worked together to spread the good news of salvation, placing their complete trust in the Word of God as symbolized by the Bible,” Torres explained.

The dedication on the brass plaque at the monument reads;

“In celebration of the 100 years of God’s Faithfulness to his children. For His Glory.”

“God’s solid foundation stand firm…”

2 Timothy 2:19 “Nevertheless, God’s solid foundation stands firm, sealed with this inscription: “The Lord knows those who are his,” and, “Everyone who confesses the name of the Lord must turn away from wickedness.”

The funds for the marker were donated by one family of members who preferred to remain anonymous.

In appreciation of their generosity, may we in behalf of the church quote 2 Corinthians 9:11-12, “You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God. This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of the Lord’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God.” (NIV)

– I N D N J C –

(Disclosure: the writer is a regular member of the Cagayan de Oro UCCP City Church and the City Historical & Cultural Commission)