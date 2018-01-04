Cagayan de Oro hosts 1st Travel Xchange The B2B Event

Jan 4, 2018



by Selrahco PR

The 1st ever B2B travel event in Northern Mindanao will gather top stakeholders of the travel and tourism industry from Regions 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in Cagayan de Oro City (CGY) on February 21 and 22, 2018.



These regions have been chosen as their capital and major cities have direct air or sea links to and from CGY (Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental).

“Tourism potentials have never been brighter than now as we welcome the year 2018,” noted Charles Lim, President and CEO of Selrahco Management & Consultancy, the event organizer.

“The commercial and economic boom in Cagayan de Oro and nearby cities such as Iligan, Malaybalay, Ozamiz, Gingoog and Valencia has created a huge tourist market and on hand to participate in this event are the travel agents, LGUs, civic clubs and organizations, schools and various travel groups from the area with the full support of the Department of Tourism Region 10 office (DOT-10),” he added.



DOT regional directors have been invited to lead delegations from the other participating regions including tour operators, hotels, resorts and tourist attractions. This one day B2B event will put sellers in direct contact with dozens of serious potential buyers on a one-on-one table top discussion.

Travel Xchange will primarily benefit local travel agents, tour operators, schools, and local government units in Northern Mindanao. It is also aimed at corporations, groups and institutions in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Events (MICE) market for corporate trips, business meetings and corporate conferences and incentive travels.

The program will also feature product update presentations by each participating DOT regional office as part of the program exclusively for invited travel agents, conference organizers, civic organizations, selected schools, local government units, associations and local business groups.

Registration with a nominal fee is now open to all sellers. Participation forms for all buyers from Misamis Oriental are also available.

For more information, contact Mr Apollo Santos of Selrahco Events via mobile: 09324261303 landline: (032) 415-5951 or email: apollo.selrahco@gmail.com



LIMKETKAI LUXE HOTEL is the venue and is the official hotel of the event. Special room rate of P3, 500.00 (single or double/twin with breakfast) is being offered by the hotel.

Contact jerome.delafuente@limk etkailuxe.com or call +63 88 880 0000 for reservations