Cagayan de Oro bags eGov Nat’l Award

Nov 20, 2017



by City Information Office

Best in Digital Payments Category

Cagayan de Oro City reaps another national award after being declared champion in the 6th Awards for Excellence in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Local Government Units or eGOV Awards under the Best in Digital Payment category.



Eileen San Juan, Local Economic and Investment Promotions Officer and Asst. City Treasurer Engr. Leonil Mistula received the citation from Dept. of Information and Communication (DICT) Undersecretary Monchito Ibrahim and National ICT Confederation of the Phils. (NICP) President Stephanie Caragos during the awarding ceremony, held November 17, 2107 at Rosario Pavilion, Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City.



The Municipality of Cavinti, Laguna ranked second in the same category, and the Municipality of Silang, Cavite was third.



Cagayan de Oro City’s winning entry is the Internet Online Services of the City Treasurer’s Office, featuring user-friendly online tax payments and billings system that makes it easier and more convenient for taxpayers and businessmen to pay their taxes and bills using the city’s official website:www.cagayandeoro.gov.ph.



Organized by the DICT and NICP, the eGOV Awards recognizes innovative and outstanding local government units which innovate information and communication technology to improve the delivery of public services. (IAF/photos by Jay Arancon/CIO)



-30-