Business As Usual as Cagayan de Oro celebrates 3rd Himugso Festival

Jun 12, 2017



by Mike Baños

Cagayan de Oro celebrates its 3rd HIMUGSO Festival this month with the tagline “Business As Usual Cagayan de Oro”.

During the City Tourism Council’s special meeting held June 8 at the new Hugo Skye Lounge in Barangay Indahag, the adverse effects of the ongoing conflict in Marawi City and the subsequent declaration of martial law in Mindanao were discussed.

To counter the negative perception about the city’s safety and security, the CTC is organizing a multi-sectoral task force to launch a multi-media, multi-platform public relations initiative dubbed #BusinessAsUsualCagayanDeOro.”

The CTC aims to use the 3rd HIMUGSO Festival to launch the campaign by asking stakeholders in the city to carry the tagline/hashtag in all their ads, events and social media campaign and posts.

“The city is safe as evidenced by the tightened security in its key facilities and heightened vigilance of its citizenry,” said Dorothy Jean B. Pabayo, CTC chair. “We assure our visitors it’s Business As Usual in Cagayan de Oro and they have nothing to fear when visiting our city where everyone is welcome regardless of race, creed or beliefs.”

HIMUGSO is Cagayan de Oro’s annual joint celebration of the Philippine Independence Day on June 12 and City Charter Day on June 15.

However, for 2017, the City Historical and Cultural Commission headed by Dr. Erlinda M. Burton has prepared an expanded three-week program of events for this year’s edition of HIMUGSO which kicked off with the National Flag Day last May 29.

Salient events for the first phase of HIMUGSO which focuses on the nation’s Independence Day include the traditional flag raising at Kiosko Kagawasan at Plaza Divisoria on June 12, the 3rd Kagay-an Health & Wellness Expo 2017at Limketkai Center on June 9-11 and the Cagayan de Oro 2017 Freedom Run on June 11.

For the second phase of the festival celebrating the city’s charter day on June 15, the Hiscom has lined up many events including the Launching of the Primer on the History of Cagayan de Oro on June 13, at XU Little Theatre; HIMUGSO 2017 Cinemagis Film Festival featuring award winning short films by Kagay-anon film makers at XU Little Theatre on June 14 (9AM-7PM) which is open free to the public; Sinuglaw Festival by the Cagayan de Oro Hotels & Restaurants Association (COHARA) in all member hotels and restaurants; free walking tours at Plaza Divisoria and Gaston Park by GAMA (June 15), free Project Tour of the City Government’s Projects (June 15) by the City Information Office; and the Dance Drama “Cagaiang” by the XU Dance Troupe at the Activity Center of Centrio Mall (June 15, 6PM).

The celebration continues with a two-day Serenata on June 16 featuring outstanding Kagay-anon music bands, chorales and dance troupes (Activity Center, Centrio Mall, 6PM) and June 17, a concert of various school bands at the Kiosko Kagawasan starting 6PM.

Not the least, this year’s HIMUGSO has an added third pace due to the Centennial of the Rizal Monument at Plaza Divisoria, originally donated by the couple Porfirio Neri and Fausta Vamenta on June 19, 1917 on the occasion of our national hero Dr. Jose Rizal’s 54th birthday anniversary.

A flag raising ceremony will be held at the iconic monument, one of the first ever to be constructed in the country, to be headed by the Cagayan de Oro Chapter of the Knights of Rizal and the Freemasons.

