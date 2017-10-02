Business Leaders hail Minbizcon Initiatives

Oct 2, 2017



by Mike Baños

Business leaders recently lauded the 26th Mindanao Business Conference hosted by the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce & Industry Foundation, Inc. (Oro Chamber) Sept. 7-9 at the Xavier Sports and Country Club.

“It’s still too early to talk about gains generated from the conference,” said Antonio Uy, Vice President for Mindanao of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). “But by all indications, it was well received by stakeholders. Topmost was the signing of memorandum of agreement with Russia. Others include interests from the UK, Italy, China & some EU countries. Some big & small domestic companies have also enthusiastically expressed interests in agri-business, eco-tourism, infrastructure, telecommunication, and manufacturing.”

“As PCCI Regional Governor for Northern Mindanao, I fully support the resolutions passed during the 26th Minbizcon,” said Efren Uy.

“Overall, the 26th Minbizcon was able to bring in at least P300-million in consolidated potential investments and interests across all sectors from real estate, health, agro-industry, manufacturing, services, trade and commerce,” said Robertino Pizzaro, Oro Chamber President.

Foremost among the resolutions passed by the chambers attending the conference was an urgent request to the Department Of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to rehabilitate, expand and upgrade Philippine Ports to International Standards to ensure the full implementation of the Foreign Ships Co-Loading Act (Republic Act 10668).

In his response during the last day of the conference, President Rodrigo Duterte cited key projects like the Mindanao Railway, Panguil Bay Bridge and Laguindingan Airport expansion which are already being implemented to facilitate the transfer of goods and services, and enhance mobility and connectivity.

He stressed how his administration’s Build, Build, Build program the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure in Mindanao was being aggressively pursued with the Dept. of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) receiving P643.3 billion, with P19.4 billion allocated for roads and highways alone, a 185.6 percent increase from the previous budget of P55.4 billion.

The DPWH has also allocated P49.3-B for the construction of new bypass and diversion roads to connect freight centers and alleviate traffic.

The conference also requested institutional and procedural changes in present policies and procedures of the Board of Investments (BOPI) such as the decentralization of the registration of tourism and agricultural production projects to regional offices of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Agriculture (DA), as well as the redirection of BOI Policy Definitions to Less Developed Areas to be indexed with Poverty Incidence.

Another key institutional recommendation of the conference was the transfer of electric cooperatives now under the jurisdiction of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) “to enhance Organizational Productivity, Accountability, Effective Management and Increase Economic Benefits.”

The conference also passed area-specific resolution to spur development in the lesser developed regions of Mindanao, among them:

Requesting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish a branch in the Caraga Region; for the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) in the Caraga Region and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to augment its functions and provide complete services for farmers; for a Fishing Moratorium in the Spawning Grounds of the Caraga Region to allow the marine resources to recover and mature into export quality sizes; and to fast-track the implementation and repair of the Surigao City Airport.

For the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: requesting Presidential Intervention to resolve the closure of Sabah Ports to Tawi-Tawi Traders; implement the improvement and expansion of Bongao Airport; construct a new port at Brgy. Malassa, Bongao, Tawi Tawi, and not the least, requesting the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) to convene the All-Moro Convention in the Planned Systemic Shift to a Federal Form of Government.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) will facilitate the transmission of the relevant resolutions to the relevant government agencies and offices for their information and appropriate action.

The resolutions passed would also be presented for adoption during the upcoming 43rd Philippine Business Conference and Expo hosted by the PCCI scheduled for October 18-19, 2017 at the Manila Hotel.

-30-