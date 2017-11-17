Brownie Bite Kiosk opens at Centrio Mall

Nov 17, 2017



by The Night Stalker

The creators of Cagayan de Oro’s latest pasalubong pastry craze have opened a kiosk at the Centrio Mall to make its landmark products more accessible to more aficionados of their tasty pastries.

Bite Me Up Corporation, creators of Brownie Bites, is banking on the quality and taste of its products to target the pasalubong market. The new Kiosk is located near Centrio’s Corrales entrance/exit as you come in to the right.



“If our experience here is favorable, we will look to establish more kiosks around the city,” said Maggie Uy, one of the dynamic trio managing BMUC with hubby Jan and partner Cathy Lopez-Dano.

“This is our first factory outlet although we already have other partner outlets at Laguindingan Airport, Prime Meat, Malunggay Pastel and Limketkai Pasalubong Center,” said Chef Cathy during the kiosk’s launch last Saturday, 11 November 2017 featuring a Buy-One Take-One offer to the first customers until supplies last (alas, gone one hour after Centrio mall’s 10AM opening time!)



Besides the original Brownie Bites, the kiosk features two new products in Crispy Brownies and Cashew Crunch which are likewise available as singles or boxes of 12’s.

“We will soon be offering our customers a Make-Your-Own Brownie Bites package where they get to choose their own personal mix of the three products,” Chef Cathy added.

Our longer term target is to make our products available in key areas around the region to maximize their potential as pasalubong items since impulse buying especially among departing travelers are strong,” Maggie said.

She said they are counting on the products affordability and convenient packaging to attract their target market.



Nevertheless, Brownie Bites, Cashew Crunch and Crispy would soon be available nationwide in the Pasalubong Centers of all Citimall Branches, including the two new malls now under construction in Cagayan de Oro.

From all indications, Cagayan de Oro’s homegrown pastries appear ready to take off for the wild blue yonder even if they have yet to set up shop in more locations.

Up, up and away!

–30-