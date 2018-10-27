BPI Fetes Oro Media to Thanksgiving Dinner

Oct 27, 2018



by The Night Stalker

Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI, or Bank of PI) feted members of Cagayan de Oro’s Fourth Estate in a merry evening of “Food, Fun, and Friendship”.

Held at Circa 1850 (currently ranked No. 1 in Trip Advisor’s Top Restaurants in Cagayan de Oro City), the meet-and-greet was filled with great food courtesy of Circa 1850’s top signature dishes, fun-filled games (won by our Table #1 with Nelson Constantino, Dave Achondo, Joe Felicilda, Jo Ann Sablad, Joel Jacobo, Kim Zaldivar, and moi!) and fellowship.

The BPI team from their Corporate Affairs and Communications team was headed by Owen Cammayo, team leader and head, and Rachelle Marie Dangin, Communications Manager with Madelein Embalado and Roxanne Uy, communications officers. Representing the local BPI branches was Isagani Saguindang, BPI Area Business Director for Northern Mindanao.

They were assisted by the team from Perceptions Inc. with Mavic Liñan, Media Relations Manager and Zyrille M. Cartel, Account Manager.

Mr. Cammayo said this was the first time BPI had organized such an event and promised more to come as the country’s oldest bank reaches out to its partners in growth and development from the Fourth Estate.

Present were officers and staff from print and broadcast media including Dante M. Sudaria, president and CEO of the BusinessWeek Mindanao Group of Publications and his team including Nelson Constantino, editor in chief, BusinessWeek Mindanao; Allan Mediante, VP for Corporate Affairs & editor in chief, Mindanao Daily; Joe Felicilda, VP for Administration; Ruffy Magbanua, VP for Business Development; Mike Baños, VP-Digital (CDO Bloggers; Columnist Cris Diaz (PNA), and Gerry Gorit (Philstar), photo journalist.

Also present were Herbie Gomez, editor in chief of Mindanao Gold Star Daily and his team including Dave Achondo, Digital Marketing Head; Ben Balce, Deskman; and Urban Life writer Rhia Gerasmio.

The team from Sun Star Cagayan de Oro was led by newly minted editor-in-chief Churchill Aguilar, with reporters Pamela Orias and Jo Ann Sablad. ABS-CBN Northern Mindanao was represented by TV Patrol Reporter Angelo Andrade and his ENG Team.

Not the least, the officers and members of the Board of Directors of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club led by incumbent president Ruffy Magbanua, included VP-Broadcast Ric Ociones (RPN dxKO), Corporate Secretary Jigger Jerusalem ( PDI) and directors Nicole Managbanag (PIO), Vic Cabanag (Radyo ng Bayan), Hanne Pisos (Radyo Natin), Fred Soriano (RPN TV5), Louie Malize (PIO) andJoel Jacobo (Magnum Radyo).

-30-