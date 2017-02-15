SEVEN BOYS AND FIVE GIRLS OFF TO MANILA TO REPRESENT MINDANAO IN THE JR. NBA PHILIPPINES 2017 NATIONAL TRAINING CAMP

Feb 15, 2017



by PR

CAGAYAN DE ORO, PHILIPPINES, Feb. 13, 2017 – A record-breaking 1,479 young athletes from all over Mindanao showed up at this year’s first Regional Selection Camp of Jr. NBA Philippines 2017 presented by Alaska held February 11-12 at Xavier University.

After experiencing the various progressive basketball drills and scrimmages, Jezreel Aton, 13, of Bethel Baptist Christian Academy; Khen Caduyac, 13, and Stephen Jebson Garcia, 13, of Corpus Cristi; John Anthony Melgazo, 14, and Jerald Orestes, 13, of Bukidnon National Highschool; Geo Ramos, 13, of Xavier University and Maverick John Vieto, 13, of San Isidro College ruled the boys division while Louise Veronica Agad, 12, Ella Rae Amulato, 12, and Pauline Angelique Valle, 12, of Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive Highschool (MOGCHS); September Star Padla, 13, of Bukidnon State University; and Giordana Tagarda, 10, of City Central School are the girls who will represent Mindanao to the Jr. NBA Philippines National Training Camp in Manila this May 12-14.

These 12 young ballers excelled in the skills stations and exhibition games, exemplifying the Jr. NBA core S.T.A.R. values of Sportsmanship, Teamwork, a positive Attitude and Respect throughout the camp. The Jr. NBA committee headed by Jr. NBA Coach Craig Brown evaluated the regional finalists.

“These kids in Cagayan De Oro listen extremely well and play hard,” said Jr. NBA Coach Craig Brown. “If they continue to work on the fundamentals that we worked on here over the last two days and really stay committed to the S.T.A.R values which they exuded here this weekend, I think the sky is the limit for these young people.”

Some of the young athletes who participated in the two-day camp travelled all the way from Bukidnon, Butuan, Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga for the opportunity to be selected and advance to the next stages of the league’s global youth basketball participation program.

Jr. NBA Philippines 2017 presented by Alaska Regional Selection Camp’s next stop will be Lucena (Feb. 25-26) followed by Cebu (March 11-12) and Manila (April 1-2). Boys and girls ages 10-14 can still register to the free youth basketball program at www.jrnba.asia/philippines, where the program terms and conditions can be found.

