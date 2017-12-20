BoybandPH celebrates first anniversary with Vivo All Screen Experience Mall Tour

BoybandPH has since landed huge projects and endorsements including an offer to be part of the Vivo Family as the brand’s influencer. BoybandPH was officially unveiled as a Vivo influencer last September during the grand launch of the Vivo V7+.



As Vivo’s influencer, BoybandPH recently jetted to Bacolod to lead the brand’s mall tour and press conference. When asked what their favorite part of the tour was in the City of Smiles, the band was unanimous in saying that it was the Bacolodnon food that they enjoyed the most.

BoybandPH released their self-titled debut album early this year featuring their hit single “Unli”. As a gift for the first 300 Vivo V7 | V7+ users, BoybandPH’s album was given to them as an exclusive, limited gift from Vivo.



