Boyband PH graces Vivo V7 Grand Launch in Bacolod

Nov 25, 2017



by The Night Stalker

The world’s fifth most popular smart phone brand has started rolling out its signature launch events for its new smart phone models in the country’s regions with the successful launch of the Vivo V7 in Bacolod City.



Held last November 18 at the North Wing of the SM City Bacolod Event Center, Vivo introduced its latest V7 smart phone with the signature flair and pizzazz millennials have come to expect from its spectacular product launches, headlined by Vivo Digital Influencer Boyband PH, the country’s hottest Boyband.



The Vivo V7 is the newest addition to the V series and is a powerful shooter sporting a 5.7-inch All Screen Display with HD resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU clocked at 1.8GHz, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery.



Like its big brother V7+, the V7 also comes with an advanced 24MP selfie camera and a 16MP rear camera. It runs Funtouch OS 3.2 on top of Android 7.1 Nougat, introducing new features such as Face ID access, Game Mode, Smart Split 3.0, and App Clone.

BoybandPH (BPH) is a Manila-based Filipino boy band composed of Ford Valencia, Joao Constancia, Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes, and Tristan Ramirez.

Created on December 11, 2016, Boyband PH won the first season of ABS-CBN‘s reality show Pinoy Boyband Superstar, a franchise of Simon Cowell‘s Latin American singing competition La Banda.

After winning the competition, Boyband PH released their first single (Unli) on January 1, 2017. It was followed by their second single, a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Somebody” on February 14, 2017. Their debut, self-titled album was released February 4, 2017 under Star Music. On April 2, 2017, they were awarded the Gold Record Award, for selling 7,500 copies in less than two months.

Boyband PH is managed by Star Magic with a recording contract with Star Music. They are currently a mainstay act on ASAP , a noontime variety television show in the Philippines.



Prior to the grand launch, Boyband PH joined Bacolod media at the Vivo V7 press conference on the same day where they sang praises to their favorite features of the new smart phone.



“As a group we love to take group photos and the Vivo V7’s shots are really the best,” Russel explained.“We all love listening to music so the V7’s HIFI audio has the best audio ever.”



The V7 is the latest of Vivo’s continuing efforts to serve the needs of today’s millennials, as the company continues its growth trajectory and international expansion by providing stylish and dynamic products to more consumers to show off their individuality and capture memories worth remembering.



The V7 reinforces Vivo’s leadership in selfies with its 24MP front-facing camera, which produces crystal-clear selfies. By keeping true-to-life color and contrast and a clear background at all times, V7 allows users to express themselves truly anytime, anywhere. Equipped with advanced technology, this phone is known for its exceptional photography features, screen quality and the overall product design.

The Vivo V7 will soon be available in stores nationwide.



Vivo V7 Specs:



1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor

4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB)

5.7-inch 18:9 IPS HD All Screen Display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass Protection

16MP Rear Camera, Ultra HD Mode, PDAF, f/2.0

24MP Front Camera, Selfie Flash, Face Beauty 7.0, Portrait Mode, f/2.0

Dual SIM, 4G/LTE

USB OTG

Fingerprint Sensor

Funtouch OS 3.2 on top of Android 7.1 Nougat

3,000mAh battery

For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website at www.vivo.com/ph or check out their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VivoPhil), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vivophil/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/vivo_phil) accounts.