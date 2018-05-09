Blu Energy launches WE GO TO BLU

May 9, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

After the successful run of its first promo in 2017 dubbed Drive to a New Home, Cagayan de Oro’s very own Blu Energy Fuel Inc. has launched its latest promo called WE GO TO BLU.

According to Blu Energy Operations Support Manager Alan Tapungot, the latest promo will run from April 6 to July 6, 2018 with the grand draw on July 7, 2018.

“Like all our services, the grand prize of our latest promo is determined by our customers. For Drive To A New Home in 2017, our customer survey shows they wanted a house and lot as their grand prize. This time, our survey shows they want a vehicle that’s why we have WE GO TO BLU, with a brand new Toyota Wigo as the Grand Prize.”

It’s so easy to join! Just gas up P200 for one coupon or three coupons for P500. Better still, double your chances of winning by presenting your BLU REWARDS CARD and get double the number of coupons for the same amount!

But that’s not all! While waiting for the grand draw, Blu customers can also win in the monthly electronic draws such as a 32 inch LED TV; groceries worth P2, 000; gift certificates worth P1, 000 and mobile phones.

For the first electronic draw held during the May 7 media launch, Blu Energy gave away ten gift certificates worth P1,000 each; five gift certificates worth P2,000 each and two Samsung Galaxy J2 mobile phones.

For the grand draw to be held on July 7, 2018 prizes include 32 inch LED TV sets, a Tricab vehicle and a brand new Toyota Wigo.

Blu Energy General Manager Engr. Ronald V. Reyes said their latest promo with a house and lot for a grand prize was the most successful.

“But before that, we have already been giving small to big items to our customers. We have subliminal activities also such as our giving away of rice. So we are known not only for the quality of our fuels, but also for giving away rice.”

Reyes said the promos are but part of Blu Energy’s continued quest to give their sukis the complete Customer Total Experience: from very competitive fuel prices to competitive and very nice promos, subliminal activities, and to the facilities also, in equal levels of satisfaction.

Blu Energy launched its WE GO TO BLU May 7, at a local restaurant with invited media and bloggers in attendance. Besides graciously showering us with tokens galore, the Marketing Team headed by former media colleague Chikay N. Dumpa-Encarnacion and MOR’s Maria Feelingera who emceed the event, also supplemented the briefing on Blu Energy and its current promos with a site visit to their new station along the Diversion Road in Barangay Bulua.

There, media colleagues divided into two groups dubbed BLUGGERs and BLU BAYOU tried to outdo each other with photos promoting BLU ENERGY, WE GO TO BLU and the BLU REWARDS CARDS.

Indeed, an actual immersion on how it feels to be a part of BLU ENERGY’s Total Customer Experience!

MABUHAY!