Bishop Dael : There is peace if there is order

Jul 1, 2018



by XU Communications Office

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — “There is peace if there is order. There is order if God is at the center.”





This was the gist of newly-ordained Bishop of Tandag Raul Bautista Dael’s homily during the recent Red Mass held June 21, 2018 with the Xavier Ateneo community at the University Gymnasium to ask for the inspiration, guidance, and presence of the Holy Spirit to grace the academic year.





Dael underlined the importance of peace in our society, describing peace as an experience of being embraced by God.

The Mass of the Holy Spirit, better known as Red Mass, is a long-standing tradition among Jesuit academic institutions dating back to the 16th century. This meaningful and solemn event is celebrated at the start of each school year.

Pope Francis named Dael, then-episcopal vicar for clergy of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro as the new Bishop of Tandag in Surigao del Sur, following the resignation of Bishop Nereo Odchimar.

Dael studied AB Philosophy (1984-1988) at Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan and MA in Theology at Saint John Vianney Seminary in Cagayan de Oro City.

Being an alumnus of Xavier Ateneo, Dael stressed how the University Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary serves as “a constant reminder that we have to put God at the center of our lives.”

The Red Mass was concelebrated by Xavier Ateneo president Fr Roberto Yap SJ, VP for higher education Fr Rene Tacastacas, XU Grade School chaplain Fr Manases Amanense SJ, Campus Ministries confessor Fr Pierre Claver Kouassi SJ, and Fr Coke Prieto SSJV of Saint John Vianney Seminary.



On the morning of June 21st, SHS chaplain Fr Ritchie Elot SJ and Yap presided the Red Mass specially dedicated to the XU Senior High School at the same venue.

