The Biggest Shopping Event in Guam: Shop Guam e-Festival Nov. 10, 2017-Feb. 28, 2018

Sep 7, 2017



Shop Guam e-Festival, the biggest shopping event in Guam starts Nov. 10, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2018.

Shop Guam e-Festival is the annual signature event organized by the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) featuring the best Christmas shopping, New Year fireworks, family activities and cultural events.

“GVB reaches out to all the vendors and stores, and it’s up to them if they want to join and offer special discounts, freebies, and other perks,” Ms. Carmel R. Carpio, Marketing Account Director-Philippines, Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) said.

GVB calls the event “A world-class global campaign that aims to create an interactive shopping experience for residents and visitors while highlighting Guam as a modern, fashionable and diverse destination to shop.”

“We invite our local businesses and tourism industry partners to be a part of the Shop Guam e-Festival,” said GVB President and CEO Nathan Denight. “It’s a good way to capture great deals and showcase the very best Guam has to offer.”

The Shop Guam e-Festival was one of the case studies that helped Guam’s tourism agency receive the President’s “E” Award in May 2017, the news release stated.



“The Shop Guam e-Festival has gained international recognition over the past few years and is one of the most successful Guam tourism products that travel wholesalers promote to customers every year,” said GVB Director of Global Marketing Pilar Laguaña.

GVB will partner with TripAdvisor to promote the 2017 Shop Guam e-Festival.

Last year, Shop Guam reported 180 local businesses from Guam participated with 282 special offers, with 86 percent of vendors reporting positive store sales. The official app reported over 2 million screen views and over 79 percent of travel agents reported positive package sales in 2016.

To make Shop Guam e-Festival even more complete and enjoyable, shoppers may download the official Shop Guam e-Festival mobile app which allows them to find special promotions for shopping, dining, touring and cultural products. It is also a fun way to explore Guam and attend events during and even after the festival.

The official Shop Guam e-Festival mobile app can be downloaded from

iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1152318231 or for

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smartguam.visitguam&hl

(Source: GVB & The Pacific Daily News)

