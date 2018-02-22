Belmont Manila signs up for SGS Hospitality Experience Certification

Feb 22, 2018



by Selrahco PR

Belmont Hotel Manila became the first hotel in the world to sign an agreement with SGS on the Hospitality Experience (HospitalityX) certification program.

HospitalityX, launched late November last year, is designed specifically to meet a variety of needs and provide solutions to current issues encountered by the hospitality industry.

“We believe in providing and maintaining a high quality of service experience for our guests and a certification from SGS will confirm our commitment in doing this,” said Lorenzo Tang, Belmont Hotel Manila General Manager.

The 480 room 4-star hotel Belmont Hotel Manila at Newport City, is part of the Resort World Manila integrated leisure complex. It has an outdoor swimming pool, meeting rooms, spa and a gym. It is connected with an overhead fully air conditioned walkway (Runway Manila) to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The SGS HospitalityX certification consists of four modules – risk, sustainability, corporate social responsibility and quality of service experience.

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.