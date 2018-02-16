Bell Church rings in Chinese New Year with Rites and Fireworks

Feb 16, 2018



by Mike Baños

Welcome the Year of the Earth Dog

The Bell Church of Cagayan de Oro takes center stage in this year’s celebration of the Cagayan de Oro Chinese New Year Festival with New Year’s Eve rites and fireworks at Barangay Macasandig.

The rites start at 10AM to be followed at the stroke of midnight by the traditional fireworks courtesy of Phoenix Fireworks. Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno will once again be the honored guest of the church. He also joined the same ceremony last year.

On the morning of Friday, February 16 the Cagayan de Oro Filipino-Chinese Community headed by Hong C. See will conduct their traditional motorcade led by units of the Cagayan de Oro Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The motorcade ends at Bell Church in Macasandig where church members will distribute tikoy to indigent members of their surrounding communities.

The 3rd edition of the Cagayan de Oro Chinese New Year Festival started last weekend 10 February 2018 with Dragon and Lion Dances at the Executive House of City Hall.

The program’s highlights was the Symphony of Lights Show which had been reprogrammed to play with traditional Chinese music and will be run nightly until February 28 marking the festival’s official ending.

Bell Church Cagayan de Oro had been earlier identified as the new center of the Bell Church’s activities last November 2017 following revelations coursed through Master Ng. Previously, the church’s traditional center had been Baguio where its first church as erected and had grown to be a major tourist attraction every Chinese New Year.

Greg Marten Lao, past president of Bell Church Cagayan de Oro, said the local church’s new status is signified by the installation of the four stone lions in front of the church’s façade.

Although the church building was again hit by floodwaters last December 22, Lao said the five gods of the Bell Church protected the people of the city, resulting in zero casualties for the potentially killer floodwaters spawned by the tropical storm.

In ceremonies presided by Bell Church Spiritual Leader and Head Administrator Elias Ng last February 7, the church held a cleansing and purification ceremony to re-install the five gods of the Bell Church in their proper places at the altar after they were displaced by floodwaters spawned by Tropical Storm Vinta last Dec. 22, 2017.

-30-