Battered Butig

Dec 30, 2016



by Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis

Where is the Holiday Spirit in War-Torn Butig?

One Butig lady could not use her eyes nor hear already. One body’s head-top was still evident from his semi-burial state. These were some testimonies of the impact of war here in the Philippines.

Not just Aleppo, but Butig deserves the sympathy of the Filipino as suffering by thousands of evacuees spread throughout Lanao del Sur and Marawi were highlighted by civil society visiting Butig yesterday.

Lanao del Norte, Northern Mindanao-based NGOs joined Lanao del Sur civil society in the independent initiative to see the ground impact of the war.

Butig has been subject of various army operations against the so-called Maute group this year since February, pre-Ramadhan May and now November .

Only a few media has been able to enter these premises where a camp is located outside Butig proper at the highway.

CSOs took photos of destroyed buildings such as schools and homes , a mosque with bullet holes at Barangay Bayabao at the Poblacion area .

They recommend humanitarian assistance and psychosocial counseling .

Patak-patak donations like plastic mats, pails, mosquito nets were given by civilians through the CSO groups .

Mayor Dhimnatang Pansar urged proper reportage of the impact of the conflict so that ad equate assistance is given.

Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis is the former Sectoral Representative (Women) at the Regional Legislative Assembly (RLA) Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Cotabato City, Philippines. You can follow her at http://samiragutoc.webs.com