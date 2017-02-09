Basketball: More than Just a Game – Nurturing Young Talents Through Sports

It’s game time as the Jr. NBA Philippines 2017 presented by Alaska returns to the Philippines. On its 10th year, the Jr. NBA is set to hold its Regional Sports Camp on February 11-12 at Xavier University– Ateneo de Cagayan, Cagayan de Oro.

Alaska partnership with NBA Philippines is in line with Alaska’s commitment to promoting sports and outdoor play in the Philippines.

“The Jr. NBA Program is a great fit with Alaska’s mission to nurture young talents and promote healthy and active lifestyle through sports and outdoor play,” says Wilfred Uytengsu, Alaska Milk Corporation President & CEO.

Based on the 8th National Nutrition Survey in 2013 by the Food and Nutrition in Research Institute (FNRI), obesity is one of the most prevalent nutritional problems of Filipino children with about 5 out 100 Filipino children being overweight.

Given the growing issues on health, Alaska believes that there is a need to reinforce its thrust in leading a healthy lifestyle not just by drinking milk but living actively through sports development programs to help nourish children to become champions.

“With Alaska as out partner, the Jr. NBA program has reached hundreds of schools and communities nationwide and benefited thousands of children, parents and coaches through grassroots activities like online initiatives,” says NBA Philippines Managing Director Carlo Singson.

This year, thousands of students, parents, and coaches are expected to benefit through the Jr NBA/Jr. WNBA activities. The program is composed of four stages; the school and open clinics, the Regional Selection Camps, a National Training Camp and the NBA experience trip.

The schools and open clinics will be held nationwide from January through March. Clinics will be held in Bacolod, Batangas, Cagayan de Oro, Cavite, Cebu, Metro Manila and Subic. Select players from these clinics will get the chance to showcase their talents during the Regional Selection Camps in Visayas and Mindanao, will will be held in Lucena City on February 25-26 , Cebu City on March 11-12 , and Makati City on April 1-2 .

From the Regional Selection Camps, the top 37 boys and 37 girls will advance to the National Training Camp in Manila. The National Training Camp will have (names of NBA/WNBA talents) in attendance to help train in the pool.

In the end of the National Training Camp, eight Jr. NBA and eight WNBA aspirants will be selected to comprise the year’s All Stars. They will travel with fellow Jr. NBA All-Stars from the Southwest Asia for a unique, overseas NBA experience later in the year.

The Jr. NBA Program is the international youth development program of the NBA. It aims to promote basketball participation, sportsmanship, teamwork and active lifestyle among children. It emphasizes fundamental skills development and the formation of STAR values– Sportsmanship, Teamwork, Positive Attitude, and Respect.

The program is free and open to children ages 5 to 14 years old. It provides children the opportunity to showcase their talent, improve their skills and be trained under Jr. NBA coaches, and participate in friendly matches with high school varsity team abroad.

With the success of the Jr. NBA Program in the Philippines, Alaska’s mother company FrieslandCampina, extended its partnership to cover 4 countries in Asia– Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, In 2014, Alaska launched the Jr. WNBA program to widen the reach of the sport to girls over the country.

Interested participants and coaches may register online through www.jrnbaphilippines.co m . For live updates, follow Alaska PlayPH on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

To learn more about the Alaska Milk Corporation, visit www.alaskamilk.com and w ww.playph.com