Ayala Business Club Cagayan de Oro presents Kawyagan sa Marawi at Centrio Mall

Dec 10, 2017



by PR

Six months has passed since the seizure of Marawi City and one month since the government declared the end of all combat operations, but the wounds are still fresh for so many, particularly those who have been displaced and left with nothing. The need to rebuild Marawi starts from building a firm base through rehabilitation and livelihood projects.

Ayala Business Club Cagayan de Oro Chapter presents, Kawyagan Sa Marawi!, a livelihood exhibit showcasing handmade bauls, brasswares, hand woven malongs and fabrics. The highlight of the exhibit will be a showcase of pieces by the Oro Photographic Society.

Come share in our unique culture and take part in Nation Building, Monday December 11, 2017, 10am to 7pm, Centrio Mall Activity Center. Official unveiling and short program will be at 4pm.



Let’s extend a hand to our brothers and sisters from Marawi by appreciating their products and artistry, through supporting their livelihood.





#KawyaganSaMarawi #ABCCDO #Aya laBusinessClub #rebuildMarawi