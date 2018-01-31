Apply now for CDO-Norfolk High School Student Summer Exchange Program

Jan 31, 2018



by Imma Rae D. Gatuslao

The City Government is now accepting applications for the first Cagayan de Oro-Norfolk High School Student Summer Visitor Exchange Program which will have its initial run on July 1-15, 2018 in Norfolk, Virginia, USA.



Deadline for submission of applications is Thursday, February 15, 2018.

The student exchange program is an initiative of the sister cities relations of Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines and Norfolk City, Virginia, USA. It is aimed at bringing the youth from both cities closer together in a brief yet rich summer program that promotes cultural awareness, and intercultural understanding.



The high school students will stay with “host siblings” who would allow them to experience family life in an American setting, hone their interpersonal skills, and cultivate life-long friendships.

The first visit will come from Cagayan de Oro. For our students, the Norfolk Sister City Association has prepared an itinerary which will enable delegates opportunities to appreciate a new culture as well as our very own on a fresher and deeper level.



The delegation will visit parks, monuments, museums, and historical and cultural sites like the Norfolk Naval Station, considered the largest naval base in the world, and the Mermaid Factory, where they will have a hands-on experience creating their own version of the Norfolk Visitors Bureau’s mermaid icon. A visit to the Philippine Embassy Washington, D.C. will also be included.

For this first run, the program will have six participants. Qualified to apply for the program are high school students in any public or private school in Cagayan de Oro, who have not yet graduated from high school; not below 15 years of age and above 18 years old during the program; must have good communication skills, and whose verbal English capability is intermediate or above average; must be mature enough to handle life away from family and friends, a resident of Cagayan de Oro, and a Filipino citizen. The student must have the potential to benefit from the experience and show commitment to be part of the sustaining mechanism of the CDO-Norfolk Student Visitor Exchange Program.



Those interested to apply may send their applications to the CDO-TRADE & INVESTMENT PROMOTIONS CENTER, 3rd Floor, New Legislative Building City Hall Compound, Gen.., N. Capistrano-Archbishop Santiago Hayes Streets, 9000 Cagayan de Oro City. They may also call the office at (088) 857-3057, or email their applications to: investcdo@cagayandeoro.gov.ph. They may also download the form from the city government’s website at www.cagayandeoro.gov.ph.

Cagayan de Oro City and Norfolk City forged a sister city relationship on June 18, 2008. In the resolution signed by then Mayor Constantino G. Jaraula of Cagayan de Oro and Paul D. Fraim of Norfolk, both cities recognized their shared similarities as major port cities with maritime and tourism related activities and businesses.



Both cities also share a treasured historic significance in that Norfolk is the seat of the General Douglas McArthur Memorial, and Cagayan de Oro has the word’s largest replica of the general’s famous “Wheeler Cap”.

Since the twinning agreement was signed, delegations from Norfolk have visited the city, and Cagayan de Oro has also reciprocated such visits.(IRDG/Oro TIPC)