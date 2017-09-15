Aperitivo Italiano Cagayan de Oro 2017

Sep 15, 2017



by Lorens Ziller

An EU Business Networking Event at Seda

The 2nd edition of the Aperitivo Italiano business networking event in Cagayan de Oro was held 08 September during the 2017 Mindanao Business Conference (Minbizcon) to complement the activities of the European Philippine Business Network (EPBN) which also set up a European Pavilion for the Minbizcon Exhibit.

Organized and led by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines this networking event was first launched in Cagayan de Oro in 2015 during the Oro Best Expo in partnership with Oro Chamber and had already a great success during its first edition.

Building on the experience gathered in previous years with similar Aperitivo events in Makati where VIPs, foreign and Filipino entrepreneurs, members of various chambers of commerce, government agencies and diplomatic staff gather for memorable evenings with a sumptuous buffet of unlimited Italian food enjoyed with Italian wines.

In modern days most of us are aware of the Italian habit of taking an Aperitivo (an alcoholic beverage and appetizers served before a meal to stimulate the appetite) before dinner or even lunch. But perhaps not everyone knows that this habit, so popular today, draws its origins from ancient Rome.

At that time it was called gustatio and consisted of appetizers, usually accompanied by mulsum, a high-alcoholic and flavored wine. The gustatio was intended to stimulate the appetite, before a sumptuous banquet. During these gatherings business is being discussed, strategic relationships are fostered, and new friends are made. All to bring people from different cultures and businesses closer.

The evening was colored with the presence of a live entertainment, a group of local dancers who performed Italian inspired dances, as well as a raffle with interesting prizes with the contribution of the sponsors like Primavera Residences, Seda Hotel, Luna Ristoranti, Junno’s and Business Week Mindanao.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce is already planning the next edition of this unique business networking event in Cagayan de Oro.

“Cagayan de Oro has a strategic role in the growth of Mindanao. It is an important regional investment hub for various businesses from industry, food processing as well as simply services. European entrepreneurs are already either present or exploring the region to find partners and to set up their businesses. We will try to assist them and promote the province as much as we can. We know we can help the Philippines to grow.”

Mr. Lorens Ziller is the Executive Director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines.

-30-