AP subsidiary reaches 2M safe man-hours

Apr 13, 2018



by PR

Steadfast in its commitment to keeping everybody harm-free, AboitizPower subsidiary Therma South, Inc. (TSI) recently clocked in two million safe man-hours without lost time injury (LTI).

The company celebrated the milestone together with its contractors last March 21, 2018, a day after the successful completion of TSI’s planned maintenance outage.

With over 400 people working inside the power plant, the achievement is considered a significant milestone in upholding workplace safety at TSI. The celebration was highlighted with a Thanksgiving Mass and the Contractors’ Day, where contractual partners participated in various games, including a safety and skills competition.

“We want to thank TSI for leading the way to two million safe man-hours. We are happy that you consider us as partners, that is why we will continue to work hard in helping achieve another million safe man-hours,” said Gary Celerenos of Work Experts, one of TSI’s contractual partners.



TSI Vice President and Plant Manager Valentin Saludes III also thanked the contractors and TSI employees for their invaluable support in achieving the safety milestone.

“I would like to thank everyone for religiously following our safety practices. Our goal is to keep everybody harm-free so that you can go back home to your families safe and happy. Know that we consider you as our partners, and partners help each other to make sure that we run this plant safely and efficiently,” said Saludes.

AboitizPower subsidiary TSI owns and operates the 300-Megawatt Davao Baseload Power Plant located in Binugao, Toril, Davao City. It is the first power plant in Mindanao to utilize the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology. TSI is also certified in three ISO standards, namely Quality Management (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management (ISO 14001:2015), and Occupational Health and Safety Management (OHSAS 18001:2007).

