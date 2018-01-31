AP computers lift up Mindanao youth

Jan 31, 2018



by APC CSR

The country faces a big challenge to integrate digital education mainly in public schools with the elementary pupils-to-computer ratio in the Philippines at a high 412 to 1 as late as 2014, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO; French: Organisation des Nations unies pour l’éducation, la science et la culture) a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) based in Paris.



AboitizPower and its partners are helping tip the balance especially in Mindanao.

Some 16 public elementary and secondary schools in the island group from such far corners as Sultan Kudarat, Zamboanga del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental have received a total of 160 computer sets from AboitizPower in 2017, as part of the group’s effort to grow its business alongside its customer communities.

The project, in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation, Department of Education, and AboitizPower’s customer electric cooperatives, gave 10 computer units per school, a printer set, along with tables and chairs to aid in the students’ computer education.

“Our power plants provide reliable power at reasonable and competitive prices to help our customer electric cooperatives advance the economic potential of the service areas. We push this partnership further by providing computer and classroom equipment to aid in the education of their youth and to prepare their students to become solid members of the workforce and future leaders of their communities,” said Sandro Aboitiz, First Vice President for Energy Trading and Sales of AboitizPower.

In addition to the computer donations, AboitizPower also upgraded the electrical wiring of eight classrooms in North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Misamis Oriental.

The project partners were Cotabato Electric Cooperative-Main (COTELCO-MAIN), Cotabato Electric Cooperative-PPALMA (COTELCO-PPALMA), South Cotabato I Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO I), South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO II), Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative (SUKELCO), Davao Del Norte Electric Cooperative (DANECO), Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative (DORECO), Misamis Occidental 1 Electric Cooperative (MOELCI 1), Zamboanga Del Sur Electric Cooperative 1 and 2 (ZAMSURECO 1 and 2), Zamboanga Del Norte Electric Cooperative (ZANECO), Agusan Del Norte Electric Cooperative (ANECO), Siargao Electric Cooperative (SIARELCO), Surigao Del Norte Electric Cooperative (SURNECO), Surigao Del Sur Electric Cooperative 1 and 2 (SURSECO 1 and 2), Agusan Del Sur Electric Cooperative (ASELCO), Cagayan Electric Power and Light Company (CEPALCO), and Philippine Sinter Corporation (PSC).

