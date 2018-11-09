ALI breaks ground for largest Mindanao project

Nov 9, 2018



by Mike Baños

Leading property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) broke ground Wednesday, 07 November 2018 for its biggest mixed use development in the Misamis Oriental municipalities of Laguindingan and Alubijid.

In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the press launch held earlier at the plush Seda Centrio, Aniceto “Jun” Bisnar Jr. vice president and chief operating officer of ALI Visayas-Mindanao Group said the 526-hectare master-planned Habini Bay would make it as anew center of trade and commerce in Northern Mindanao.

Set amidst natural landscapes and inviting coastal views, it is likewise strategically connected to the Laguindingan airport and will offer a diverse mix of developments to create new lifestyle options and business opportunities.

“Over the years, Ayala Land has been committed to enriching the way we live and to enhancing land nationwide,” Bisnar said. “We focus on inclusive growth, sharing our expertise as a full-time property developer to communities around the country. We remain a committed partner in nation building and in improving the quality of life of our fellow Filipinos in the various regions where we invest.”

The estate is a joint venture project of ALI and its parent company Ayala Corporation which earlier donated 183 hectares (has.) to the national government to form part of the 417 has. Laguindingan (IATA: CGY) airport.

Technopark

Habini Bay’s masterplan will be anchored by a 105-hectare industrial park to be managed by Laguna Technopark Inc., the country’s foremost industrial estate developer which brought in the world’s leading manufacturers of electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals and consumer products.

The light industrial park will be constructed by ALI-controlled Philippine Orion Properties Inc. (POPI), which previously announced it would launch new industrial estates in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental and Central Luzon.

“The manufacturing sector is enjoying a growth so we want to be able to seize that opportunity of being there,” said Maria Rowena M. Tomeldan, POPI president and CEO.



“We have fast take up in our Cavite Techno Park, so that was an indication of the prospects of the industry,” she added.

POPI currently has two industrial parks in its portfolio—the 460-hectare Laguna Technopark and the 118-hectare Cavite Technopark.

Patrick Avila, general manager of Laguna Technopark Inc. and head of the group’s industrial estate business, said the industrial park in Laguindingan was selected on the basis of its location and would be the first privately owned industrial estate in Mindanao.

“If you look at the Cagayan de Oro area, you have various seaports and airports and it’s primed for logistics. The market is pretty fragmented so we’re going there to put some structures, to provide new opportunities,” Avila said.

“Our business model is historically,” he noted.“What we do is we get an initial phase and normally we expand. So 60 hectares, it can expand to 200 hectares, depending on the demand,” Avila said.

For the first phase of the Laguindingan estate, POPI expects to offer 42 lots with an average size of 7,000 square meters.

ALI recently increased its stake in POPI to 63.9 percent in March from 54.91 percent, positioning the company as its logistics and industrial development arm.

“Our goal is to grow the industrial parks and logistics business of Prime Orion,” Tomeldan said.



One firm keeping a keen eye on the planned industrial park is German logistics giant DB Schenker which believes it would provide a push for the development of international air freight.

“The planned Ayala techno-park could drive a massive increase in air freight for CGY,” said DB Schenker North East Asia & Philippines CEO Jonathon Kottegoda-Breden said in an earlier interview, citing this as a key factor in locating their first Mindanao office in Cagayan de Oro.

Air Water Inc, a conglomerate with interests in industrial gas, chemical processing, medical equipment, energy, agribusiness and food, and logistics, has also expressed interest to further explore the establishment of a logistics hub in Laguindingan through its affiliate Air Water Logistics Co, Ltd. in coordination with Ayala Corp. A fact finding team had previously visited Laguindingan to look at the airport expansion and proposed establishment of a seaport by the Philippine Ports Authority in the area.

Infrastructure Support

Asked if the timetable for the proposed expansion of the Laguindingan Airport and proposed seaport could be a constraint on the industrial estate’s development, Bisnar replied “it’s a chicken-and-egg question.”

“Once industries move in, government will see to it is supported by the appropriate logistics like the expanded airport, Laguindingan seaport and Mindanao Railway,” he noted. “It’s just a matter of timing with the locators.”

In addition, Bisnar said ALI affiliate Ayala Infrastructure would also be ready to lend support if needed.

“Our Ayala Infra is continuously looking for new projects so pinag-aaralan nila, they are very actively looking for this type of development,” Bisnar stressed.

Mixed Use Development

On the other hand, affordable residential developments will also be built in the estate together with mixed-use commercial lots. The municipal government of Laguindingan will also relocate and build a new municipal complex within the estate.

“We’ve also spoken with some key locators: Don Bosco, as well as the government, will also be located within this project,” said ALI President & CEO Bobby Dy in his welcome remarks. “We’re also committed to launch our other products in Ayala Land, in particular, a couple of our residential brands. Both Avida and Amaia will be part of the development.”

Other projects include a bus terminal and a technical school. A 30-meter wide road right of way and along the coastline of the property connecting the airport will allow easy access to Habini Bay’s industrial and mixed-use commercial lots, a sea port and other transport facilities.

Habini Bay will likewise have pedestrian and bike-friendly roads to encourage a healthy modern lifestyle in an integrated estate that Northern Mindanaoans can proudly call their own.

“We are not new here in Mindanao. We actually started back in 2007 here in Cagayan de Oro we launched our first project in Alegria Hills,” Dy stressed. “Since then we’ve launched several more projects in Mindanao, in Davao we launched Abreeza in 2011, and more recently also in Davao we launched Azuela Cove. Here in Cagayan de Oro, aside from Alegria Hills, in 2012 we launch this developmentCentrio both the shopping center as well as the hotel.”

-30-