ALG-CIT offers Full Tech-Voc Scholarships for Sr High School Students

Dec 21, 2017



by PR

Andrew L Gotianun Sr-Center for Integrated Technologies

There’s still many full scholarship slots left at Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan (Xavier Ateneo) Andrew L Gotianun, Sr. Center for Integrated Technologies (ALG-CIT).

The ALG-CIT Senior High School is an endowment from the Andrew L Gotianun Foundation for a three-year residential Tech-Voc Senior High School for competent yet financially disadvantaged youth.

The program features (1) quality instruction and learning environment, (2) intensive Jesuit formation, and (3) an extended academic, community, and on-the-job experience. Tuition, matriculation, and other school fees are all covered by this scholarship.

ALG-CIT scholars will be housed in modern and safe dormitories and hold their classes in a state-of-the-art building situated inside the Manresa complex. The new campus provides plenty of experiences and activities for qualified scholars while they complete their academic requirements and develop their technical skills.

Manresa is a great campus that’s situated close to historical sites and nature spots, yet features convenience and accessibility at all times.

The four ALGCIT Tech-Voc Specializations are the following:

· Automotive Servicing

· Computer and Electronics Technology

· Energy and Power System

· Mechanical Design and Fabrication

Xavier Ateneo received the “Operation Permit” to offer the Tech-Voc track in SY 2014-15 for the senior high school program, following the K-12 educational reform.

The Center has existing partnerships with local and international companies to employ its graduates. Students who complete the program are also eligible to take the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) National Certificate (NC) examinations for the respective qualifications embedded in each program.

At the end of the three-year program of boarding school, the students are expected to graduate world-ready, with international standard competencies, and spiritual and social commitment the Ateneo way.

Eligibility Requirements

The applicant for an ALG-CIT full scholarship must be:

· Currently in Grade 10 or have completed Grade 10 (or the old high school curriculum)

· Aged not more than 18 years old by June 2018

· Maximum annual income for each family member is PhP 50,000 (Total yearly income of all working individuals in the family divided by the number of family members)

· Eligible for a DepEd voucher

· Mentally and physically fit to study (PWD students are welcome.)

· No disciplinary cases in previous and/or current school

· Application fee of PhP 50.00

· Must pass the XU Admission Exam

· Committed towards the three-year SHS Tech-Voc program

ALG-CIT Scholarship Exams for AY 2018-2019

Venue: OPTA Testing Center, XU Main Campus Corrales Avenue, Cagayan de Oro City

Time: 7:30 AM (Please be at the XU Testing Center 30 minutes before the time.)

Requirements:

· Grade 10 ID (Alternative: Old HS diploma, report card, and other related school documents)

· Application fee of Php50.00 (Pay at the XU Finance Office)

· Pencils #2

Testing Dates: January 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2018