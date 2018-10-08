AirlineRatings.com gives Cebu Pacific highest safety ranking

Oct 8, 2018



by Selrahco PR

AirlineRatings.com, one of the world’s leading one-stop airline safety and product rating review website, has given Cebu Pacific Air the highest 7-star safety ranking.

After careful evaluation and feedback from the airline and aviation industry, AirlineRatings.com upgraded its seven-star safety rating system to give more importance to IOSA, thus elevating Cebu Pacific up to 7-stars – the highest ranking.

IOSA – the International Air Transport Association Operation Safety Audit – was first introduced in 2003 to curb the disturbing trend in airline accidents and improve safety that could be attributed to simple processes and maintenance programs. Since it was introduced airlines that have completed IOSA have up to a four-fold safer safety record than airlines that do not do the audit.

In 2017, the all accident rate for airlines on the IOSA registry was nearly four times better than that of non-IOSA airlines (0.56 vs. 2.17 accidents per million flights) and it was nearly three times better over the 2012-16 period.

Of significant importance to Airlineratings.com is that the audit is done every two years and covers over 1,060 parameters.

AirlineRatings.com now awards an airline that has completed IOSA three stars.





AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas congratulated Cebu Pacific on this achievement.

“Cebu Pacific has become a major part of the fabric of life in the Philippines bringing affordable travel to most,” said Thomas.

“The airline has a very modern fleet and operationally is now up there with the best.”

“That is great news for the traveling public,” said Thomas.

Of the 425 airlines surveyed, Cebu Pacific is among 148 that have the top seven-star safety ranking, while almost 50 have just three stars or less.

Cebu Pacific achieved full compliance with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), joining a roster of 429 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety. It is considered as the accreditation with the highest standards for safety in the airline industry.

Cebu Pacific commenced services in March 1996, initially only domestic operations but launched international operations in November 2001. It was the first local airline to introduce e-ticketing, prepaid excess baggage and seat selection in the Philippines.

