“Libreng Text and Tawag” extended to Marawi City

Nov 25, 2017



by NTC-10

The free mobile phone service for residents displaced by the recent Marawi conflict is now available in the Islamic City of the South.



The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) started implementing “Libreng Text at Tawag” services together with telcos and civic radio groups starting 31 October 2017 in various evacuation centers in Iligan City to allow displaced families to update relatives here and abroad on their current status and the sort of assistance they needed. Over 300,000 people have been reportedly displaced by the conflict.



To further expand the service, the NTC Central Office recently directed its Region X Office in Cagayan de Oro headed by Engr. Teodoro Buenavista Jr., to offer “Libreng Text at Tawag” in the following Barangays in Marawi City for a period of five (5) calendar days starting 21 November 2017: Tampilong; Matampay; East Basak; Basak Malutlut; Poblacion; Locs a Datu; Saber; and Panggao Saduk.



The service was previously made available to individuals displaced by the Marawi conflict in Kanaway Evacuation Center, Tibanga; Sta. Elena Gymnasium, Sta. Elena; Buru-an School of Fisheries, Buru-an; Buru-an Gymnasium, Buru-an; and Maria Cristina Gym, Maria Cristina, in Iligan City; Indahag Evacuation Center, Cagayan de Oro City; Pantao Ragat and Balo-i Evacuation Center , Lanao del Norte, Saguiaran Evacuation Center, Lanao del Sur, and at the Municipal Hall in Initao, and Community Hall, Vamenta Subdivision, Opol, Misamis Oriental.



The “Libreng Text at Tawag” service is being implemented in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to all concerned government agencies to fast track all necessary preparations in anticipation of the reconstruction and recovery of Marawi City.



-30-