“Libreng Text at Tawag” assistance extended to more evacuation centers

Nov 10, 2017



by Mike Baños

After the successful implementation of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) “Libreng Text at Tawag” services in evacuation centers in Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro City last week, the program has been extended to more evacuation centers.

The first phase of Libreng Text at Tawag implemented with the assistance of telcos and radio civic groups, were offered in evacuation centers in Kanaway, Tibanga; Sta. Elena Gymnasium, Sta. Elena; Buru-an School of Fisheries, Buru-an; Buru-an Gymnasium, Buru-an; Maria Cristina Gym, Maria Cristina, all in Iligan City; and Indahag Evacuation Center in Cagayan de Oro City.

The NTC Region X Office in Cagayan de Oro headed by Engr. Teodoro Buenavista, Jr., has been directed by the NTC Central Office to offer the assistance to more evacuation centers for a period of five (5) calendar days starting 09 November 2017.



“Libreng Text at Tawag” services are now being offered in the following areas: Evacuation Centers in Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte; Balo-I, Lanao del Norte; Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur; the Municipal Hall in Initao, Misamis Oriental; and the Community Hall in Vamenta Subdivision, Opol, Misamis Oriental.

With the service, displaced families can inform their relatives, both here and abroad, of their present status and any further assistance they may need. The evacuees can also inform their relatives of their safety and plans regarding their eventual return to Marawi City. Reports say that more than 300,000 people were displaced by the conflict.



The “Libreng Text at Tawag” service includes free National Direct Dialling and International Direct Dialing calls. In coordination with the Mindanao Clusters 2 and 3 of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the NTC’s effort is being implemented in cooperation with Globe, Smart and various amateur and civic radio groups in Northern Mindanao. (NTC Region 10)



-30-