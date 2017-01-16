AboitizPower’s Manolo Fortich hydropower facility to provide ‘cleanergy’ for Mindanao

Jan 16, 2017



Zamboanga Del Norte Electric Cooperative (ZANECO) recently signed with AboitizPower subsidiary, Hedcor Bukidnon, for an additional 5 megawatts (MW) power supply for its franchise areas in 2017.

ZANECO, who initially signed a 5MW supply contract with Hedcor’s 68.8 MW Manolo Fortich hydropower project in June 2016, now has a total of 10MW contracted power supply from AboitizPower’s Cleanergy plant after signing an additional supply agreement with the power company in November 2016.

The 68.8-MW Manolo Fortich Hydropower Project in Bukidnon will be the latest addition to Aboitiz Power Corporation’s growing portfolio of renewable energy in the country under the Cleanergy brand. With ZANECO’s additional power contract, Hedcor’s Manolo Fortich plant now has a total of 23MW of power contracted.

ZANECO is among the six electric cooperatives who chose Hedcor’s cleanergy supply in Mindanao. Hedcor is also the power generator of choice of Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2, Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative and Siargao Electric Cooperative.

Hedcor, the largest developer of a run-of-river hydropower plant in the country, will tap the rivers of Tanaon, Guihean, and Amusig for its two cascading run-of-river power plants in Manolo Fortich. These will produce 360-GWh of clean and renewable energy every year for the Mindanao grid.

“Manolo Fortich Hydro will enable us to further our commitment to support the energy needs of our country particularly Mindanao. At AboitizPower, we look beyond profitability and explore better ways to integrate good social development and responsible environmental stewardship into our business operations” Hedcor VP for Mindanao Operations Rolando Pacquiao said.

The first of the two cascading run-of-river hydropower plants, Manolo Fortich 1, which is contracted to JV Angeles Construction is now 70% complete. Meanwhile, Manolo Fortich 2, the second power plant being constructed by Sta Clara International Corporation is now on its 68% completion status.

The hydropower generation facility is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2017.

Hedcor currently operates 22 hydro power plants in the country. Five of which are located in Davao City, four in Davao del Sur, 11 in Benguet, one in Mountain Province, and one in Ilocos Sur. These power plants produce a combined 185 MW of clean and renewable hydro power energy.

