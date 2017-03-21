AboitizPower’s hydropower plants, first to receive international asset management certifications in the Philippines

Mar 21, 2017



by PR

DAVAO CITY – Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) subsidiaries Hedcor Sibulan, Inc. and Hedcor Tudaya, Inc. are the first companies in the Philippines to be at par with the new international Asset Management standard.

TUV-SUD, an internationally accredited certification body audits the compliance of an organization with international standards, recommended the ISO 55001:2014 certification for both Hedcor Sibulan and Hedcor Tudaya after the 56.1-MW cascading plants in Sta Cruz, Davao del Sur – namely Sibulan Hydro A, Tudaya Hydro 1, Sibulan Hydro B, and Tudaya Hydro 2 – passed the two stages of the audit.

Hedcor Sibulan and Hedcor Tudaya passed the two stages with zero non-conformances on the operation and maintenance activities. This means Hedcor has an integrated and effective management system for assets that enables the company to achieve objectives and assure these are attained consistently and sustainably over time.

Assessors also remarked the commitment and involvement of the top management and the professionalism and competency of the staff interviewed during the assessment and cited some areas for improvement that will further better Hedcor’s asset management.

This achievement is a testament to Hedcor’s pursuit for a better world through renewable energy.

“One way to fulfill our renewed purpose is by advancing our business so we can also advance communities. Through obtaining this Asset Management System certification, we can assure our stakeholders of a more efficient and reliable generation of clean and renewable energy”, said Rolando Pacquiao, vice president for Mindanao Operations, Hedcor.

Hedcor also acquired certifications for ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health and Safety), and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System).

Hedcor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower which specializes in generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems. It currently operates 22 hydropower plants and supplies the country with 185-MW of clean and renewable energy. Soon, its Manolo Fortich Hydro project in the province of Bukidnon will add 68.8-MW of power to the Mindanao grid.

###