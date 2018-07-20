AboitizPower’s Cleanergy brand earns PH Quill

Jul 20, 2018



by APC PR

Cleanergy, AboitizPower’s brand for its clean and renewable energy (RE) portfolio, received a merit award at the 16th Philippine Quill Awards, held recently at Manila Marriott Hotel.

It was AboitizPower’s first time to join the Quill Awards and the Cleanergy campaign was its lone entry.

Institutionalized as a brand in 2009, Cleanergy took off in recent years as more and more customers “walk the talk” in sustainability and choose renewable energy for their power supply. As a group, AboitizPower and its partners produce more than 1,200 megawatts (MW) of RE through its portfolio of geothermal, hydro, and solar power plants located all over the country.

With Cleanergy, big load Open Access customers now have the power to choose and get their power supply entirely from RE through AboitizPower. Electric cooperatives and distribution utilities also add Cleanergy to balance their supply mix between thermal and renewable energy.

Cleanergy is part of AboitizPower’s bigger balanced mix strategy – tapping available resources to meet the country’s energy ​goals of energy sufficiency, affordability, and sustainability.

“That has always been part of strategy – to tap renewable energy as long as it is available and cost-effective for the consumers, but at the same time utilize the reliability of thermal power plants,” said Antonio R. Moraza, AboitizPower President and CEO, in an earlier interview.



“We support the government’s efforts to bring in more supply from different technologies. At the end of the day, this will encourage more options and competition for the lowest price and better service. The end consumers will be the winners,” he added.

AboitizPower started its push for renewable energy forty years ago, beginning with its run-of-river hydro subsidiary, Hedcor, then expanding later on to also include its geothermal and solar business units, AP Renewables, Inc. (APRI) and San Carlos Sun Power, Inc. (SacaSun), respectively.

Recognized under the Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication category of the Philippine Quill Awards, the Cleanergy campaign underscored AboitizPower’s deliberate efforts to become the power partner and neighbor of choice of its customers and host communities who are looking to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.

Also part of AboitizPower’s Cleanergy portfolio are its educational facilities namely Cleanergy Center in Laguna and Cleanergy Park in Davao, which have remained as preferred destinations for people who want to learn Cleanergy in a fun and engaging manner. Both the Cleanergy Center and Cleanergy Park have been welcoming thousands of visitors annually.



In line with its commitment to sustain the growth of its Cleanergy brand as it strives for a balanced mix portfolio, AboitizPower’s 68.8-MW Manolo Fortich hydro in Bukidnon is also targeted for completion this year.

As a whole, the Aboitiz Group emerged as Top Company of the Year – 2nd Runner-up with a total of 12 Quill awards across various categories.

###