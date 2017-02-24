AboitizPower’s adopted Philippine eagle turns 18

Feb 24, 2017



by APC PR

Pangarap, the female Philippine eagle adopted by Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) celebrated her 18th hatchday anniversary on February 23, 2017.

AboitizPower has been supporting Philippine Eagle Foundation’s (PEF) biodiversity conservation program since 2010 by adopting Pangarap.

Hatched in 1999, Pangarap is the offspring of the pair Biomate and Robinhood. She was reared by a combination of hand and puppet rearing.

After successfully adjusting to her new enclosure, Pangarap is now ready for artificial insemination. Once semen is collected from a male eagle, she will be simulated for the production of fertile egg.

“We are grateful to AboitizPower for their commitment to the cause. For seven years now they have supported PEF through the adoption of Pangarap. Their annual donation has greatly contributed to the progress of Pangarap in our captive breeding efforts. It is with partnerships like this that the mission is advanced. We hope to accomplish more in the years to come with the support of AboitizPower” said Dennis Salvador, PEF Executive Director.

The hatchday celebration was attended by Aboitiz employees and over 60 students from different schools in Davao City who actively participated in the activities prepared by PEF volunteers including a talk on eagle and biodiversity conservation.

Pangarap is being fed with 250 grams of meat every day. Her diet is composed of a rabbit and white rat with one ration per day. Live feeding is still being done once a week as a form of enrichment activity to keep her fit.

Pangarap is currently housed at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Davao City.

The 18th hatchday celebration was organized by AboitizPower, together with its subsidiaries,Therma South, Therma Marine, Hedcor, Davao Light and Power Company, and Cotabato Light and Power Company, and AboitizPower affiliate Apo Agua Infrastractura in partnership with the Philippine Eagle Foundation.

