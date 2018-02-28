AboitizPower’s “Pangarap” soars high at 19

Feb 28, 2018



by PR

AboitizPower’s adopted Philippine Eagle, Pangarap, turned 19 years old on February 23, 2018. AboitizPower has been supporting the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) since 2010 by providing funds for Pangarap’s food, veterinary care, and shelter maintenance.

“Our longstanding partnership with AboitizPower has been instrumental in our advocacy to save the Philippine Eagle. Through their adoption of Pangarap, they help support our various initiatives in the Captive Breeding Program and in our efforts to raise awareness for the mission,” said PEF executive director Dennis Salvador.

###